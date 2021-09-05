WILLIAMSBURG — Today’s formal public opening of the new Archangel Gabriel Greek Orthodox Church on U.S. 31 is likely to be laced with emotion.
Besides marking the culmination of years of planning for a permanent home with a “Come & See” open house on Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the church is later in the day hosting a funeral visitation. One of its founding members, local philanthropist and retired chairman of the board at Hagerty Insurance Kim Hagerty, died Aug. 25 at age 64. There’s a second visitation on Monday, followed by a service.
“It’s ironic how things work,” says Father Ciprian Streza, who leads the congregation. “In the morning, we have the door opening, and in the afternoon, we have viewing and visitation for Kim Hagerty and Monday we have her funeral, so it’s bittersweet.”
Hagerty was among those who helped spearhead the construction project that took root in 2012 with the purchase of five acres that boast sweeping views of East Grand Traverse Bay near Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Construction began in 2018.
A Permanent Home
Since the church was founded in 1999, members met at various temporary places including a rented storefront on Hastings Street in Traverse City. Stephanie Long, another founding member and superintendent at Leland Public School, remembers the early days when the shining church overlooking the water was just a dream.
She was living in the Detroit area, attending a church when she met Kim Hagerty and her brother McKeel. The pair drove from Traverse City about once a month to attend services, Long says. Between their shared faith and as moms of young children then, she and Kim bonded.
“And then I moved up here and because of that friendship, I reached out to her, and she and McKeel and I had a lovely meeting,” she recalls. “We talked about what it would be like to start a church in Traverse City.
“We felt that was missing from our lives here. We needed that.”
One by one, more people came on board. Long says they’d meet in the café at Hagerty Insurance to make plans as they wrote to the bishop about their hopes and combed phone books and made calls to recruit members. Today, the church roster counts 70 families.
And that shining church overlooking the water? Long says it far exceeds anything they could have imagined.
“We could have never dreamed 22 years ago that we would have a piece of property as gorgeous as that on the water with the view — and the building,” Long says. “We were hoping for a pole barn, basically.”
European Influence
Designed by Traverse City’s Cornwell Architects, the church is built in a classic Byzantine style with a large dome that sits 55 feet high.
“People think it’s copper, but it’s actually not,” Ciprian says. “It’s a metal roof. The beauty of it is it reflects sunlight and sunset, which creates an amazing symphony of colors.”
Weighing 42,000 pounds, the dome had to be built onsite and then lifted into place — as was a second, smaller one — in 2019.
“That was the biggest challenge,” says Jody Bergman, project manager for builder Comstock Construction Company. “We built that on the ground and then hoisted it into place, which was a different approach.
“Our in-house engineer Tom Comstock was the mastermind on that. It’s always fun to do something that isn’t done every day.”
Inside, arched windows let the sun pour into the open, white space. A wooden icons screen separates the altar from the nave.
“That was carved in Europe and brought here,” Ciprian explains.
Soon the church will host artists from Europe who will come and decorate currently unadorned spaces with traditional iconography.
“We hope to start that early next year,” Ciprian says.
In all, the church has 10,000 square feet, including a small social hall. The foundation for a 5,000-square-foot community hall that will accommodate weddings and local events has already been poured.
Carrying On
Members actually began using the church in mid-2020 following several months of virtual services. But with pandemic restrictions, the time wasn’t right to invite the public in — until now.
Now, Ciprian says, the doors are open to all.
“We don’t build the church for us,” he says. “We build it for the people who seek Christ … so the message now that the church is completed, to the local community, is ‘come and see.’ The only thing more beautiful than the church is what takes place inside.
“We have to make clear that essentially, every day is an open house. The church welcomes members of the local community at any time.”
Meanwhile, members have been busy tending to an onsite community garden, which yields about 1,500 pounds of fresh produce for local charitable organizations.
There’s also a founders’ flower garden, which Kim Hagerty helped build to honor the memory of founders of the church. Now she is the first to be memorialized there.
“Before she passed, I was giving her a tour of the garden and she said, ‘Next time I’ll bring my clippers to clean some of the roses,’ Ciprian says. “That never happened.”
And that is the heartbreaking part of all of this, Long says.
“Her commitment to the church was unwavering from the beginning,” Long says. “She had such a beautiful spirit and every room that Kim walked into, she made beautiful, whether by bringing flowers or just her smile or whatever touch of grace she brought.
“It’s really, really devastating that she won’t be there Sunday.”
This is where Ciprian points to their faith.
“In the Orthodox church, in every single service we pray for the founding members of this holy church,” he says. “We believe they are here. Their presence is always in our midst … and a reminder of their commitment to the Orthodox faith.
“We have to continue their legacy.”
