TRAVERSE CITY — Chris Stone knew the verdict before his wife.
The 57-year-old was on his way to the Open Space along West Grand Traverse Bay to set up Northern Michigan E3’s Vigil In Support Of Justice on Tuesday. He listened on the radio as Judge Peter Cahill read three consecutive guilty verdicts in the murder of George Floyd.
Stone’s phone rang. His wife was on the other end of line. The TV feed she watched lagged behind the radio. She didn’t know yet.
“She started crying, and then I started crying,” Stone said. “It’s justice long overdue.”
The conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the killing of Floyd, a Black man, proved to be a step toward that justice.
The Minneapolis Police Department originally said Floyd died after a “medical incident” while being arrested following a suspected “forgery in progress.” But it was the video of Floyd crying for help as Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes that sparked a nationwide outcry — not just for policing changes but for a deeper examination of racism that persists in U.S. society.
“My eyes don’t deceive me,” Stone said. “He would not have died if not for the policeman kneeling on him in that way.”
Stone’s eyes didn’t deceive him in 1991 when he saw the beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police. But the result — an acquittal two years later of the four LAPD officers charged in King’s beating — felt much different than Tuesday.
“They let them off the hook,” Stone said. “To come into adulthood and see the same things happen, there just was never any justice or any change.”
But the hope for justice and the hope for change remained strong through it all, Stone said.
“It’s been generations and generations of hope unfilled,” he said. “To see it happen today, it gives us something to hang onto.”
Amanda Alexander, a lawyer, historian and founding Executive Director of the Detroit Justice Center, hoped the verdict would bring some solace to Floyd’s family, community and loved ones.
But she wouldn’t say it was “true justice.”
“(That) would mean George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo, Breonna Taylor and countless others being among their loved ones,” Alexander said. “And every Black and Brown person in the U.S. not having to live with the fear of death and violence from the police.”
Alexander called for a complete overhaul of the criminal punishment system. She said police reforms do not work, pointing out that 20-year-old Wright and 13-year-old Toledo were both killed by police in the last month.
“Even as one trial ends, the systemic violence of policing persists,” she said. “Police will never keep us safe. We can’t change the system with piecemeal reforms or on a trial-by trial-basis — we have to shift resources away from policing and into true community safety.”
Since last summer, Alexander said organizers and activists have won divestments of more than $840 million away from police departments, simultaneously securing at least $160 million to invest in their communities.
“Local organizing is working and making so much possible right now,” she said. “That’s work that continues every day.”
Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien said he personally found the verdict unsurprising. He argued any experienced law officer would know that a vascular neck restraint is likely to cause serious harm.
What shocked O’Brien was seeing the video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck. He called it a textbook case of excessive force, particularly in light of Floyd’s suspected crime: passing a phony $20 bill.
“There’s not even a jury in the U.S. that can put anybody to death for passing a $20 counterfeit bill,” he said.
O’Brien said mental health and other experts could assist police on calls, but he doesn’t back defunding the police. He’s working to train more officers on mental health crisis responses and to partner with Northern Lakes Community Mental Health to assign a social worker with the department. The social worker could potentially ride with police to respond to situations, but there’s still the possibility of violence and the need to protect social workers.
Heather Carson, a clinical social worker and therapist in Traverse City, said such ride-alongs can definitely cut down on arrests and save lives. But it is not the solution to police violence, she said.
“(It’s) one step among many other steps needed to facilitate sustainable change,” Carson said.
O’Brien thinks Chauvin’s conviction is proof the system works, but he agreed there is more work to do in addressing systemic racism across the country. He has repeatedly pointed to the Task Force on 21st Century Policing recommendations from 2015, including equipping police with body cameras.
City commissioners approved buying them for the department in October 2020, after the public outcry from Floyd’s murder and demands from the Northern Michigan Antiracism Task Force, now known as Northern Michigan E3, as previously reported.
Police reforms won’t work unless officers and their department executives change as well, O’Brien said. He pointed to four other Minneapolis police officers who watched as Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck.
Not one told Chauvin to stop, O’Brien said. It’s one example of the “thin blue line” mentality that can be found nationwide, he said.
“I’m not saying that it is prevalent within this area, but I’m hoping that’s a message that every law enforcement officer takes home,” he said. “When they see this happening, they step in and say, ‘No, enough’s enough, you can’t do this, this is wrong.’ And when they do that — when we do that — then it’ll change.”
Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers echoed O’Brien’s statements. He said the verdict is just the beginning of dealing with racism, not just in police ranks but across all of society. He has been involved in human rights and equality advocacy for years. He acknowledged diversity is a challenge in a city with so little of it.
“Hopefully as a community and as a region we can start to embrace our differences, embrace diversity, embrace our culture and come together as one and say, enough is enough, stop the violence, Black lives matter,” he said.
The conviction brought a sense of relief to many, including Ellen Fred, an attorney and founding member of Northwest Michigan United for Racial Equity.
“While it won’t bring Mr. Floyd back, it’s a start,” Fred said. “It’s a testament to what I hope is the beginning of a more just system for people of color in this country.”
There is still a long way to go to right the historical wrongs that have taken place for years and years, Fred said, adding that she would have been very surprised if the jury found Chauvin not guilty.
“It would have been heartbreaking for our country,” she said.
