TRAVERSE CITY — The residential treatment unit at Munson Medical Center has a modest 14 beds, but every person who finds recovery there — and there have been many — starts a ripple effect in the community.
So says Tina Lewis, who got clean and sober on Oct. 4, 2012. Twelve-step meetings are a regular part of her life and she sponsors other women to give away what she’s gained through the years.
“I have a freedom that I never dreamed I could have,” Lewis said. “I live a spiritual life that is so amazing.”
Munson administrators now are weighing an option to close the residential program, though no decision has been made, according to Munson officials. Other programs under the Behavioral Health Services umbrella that have been offered via telemed during the pandemic have a reopening plan in place; the residential program does not.
“We think that would be a devastating impact on the community from a public health standpoint,” said Chris Hindbaugh, CEO of Addiction Treatment Services in Traverse City. “People are struggling right now and we know that one of the biggest reasons is behavioral health issues.”
After a lull during the first few weeks of the pandemic, calls for help have increased and the ATS residential units are running at capacity, as they have for years, Hindbaugh said. Post pandemic, a marked increase is being seen in older adults and people who have are new to treatment, he said.
ATS has 40 beds, though a few of those are on hold to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. But the lack of residential treatment beds is a statewide problem that persisted even before the pandemic, he said.
Not including Munson, there are 199 residential beds available in northern lower Michigan, according to Northern Michigan Regional Entity, which manages Medicaid funds for behavioral health services, including treatment for substance use disorder.
In addition to those at ATS, beds are located at Harbor Hall in Petoskey with 40; Bear River Health in Boyne Falls with 84 and Sunrise Centre in Alpena with 35.
As of Friday there were 10 female beds available at Sunrise Centre, all of which were expected to be full by the end of the day, said Jodie Balhorn, prevention coordinator for NMRE, which covers 21 counties.
When there are no open beds people are put on waiting lists — a precarious position for struggling addicts, Balhorn said.
“We like to get them into places immediately,” Balhorn said. “They’re calling because they’re in crisis.”
Some people in Traverse City choose to go on a waiting list for a bed at ATS because it’s close to home, she said.
“People that live in Traverse City want to stay in Grand Traverse County, they don’t want to go downstate,” Balhorn said.
Transportation is also the No. 1 issue stopping people from being placed out of the area, as many just can’t get a ride, she said.
Jeanne Marriott, community liaison for Bear River Health, said the agency recently bought an elementary school building and plans to double its number of residential beds over the next year.
“It’s unfortunate that we need that, but it’s great that we have that ability to grow,” Marriott said.
Something new
Jay Burton was tired of going through delirium tremens whenever he tried to quit drinking on his own. He decided to try something new and went into a detox unit.
With a few days sober under his belt, Burton, 43, was given a bed in the Munson residential treatment program and transported to the unit that would be his home for the next few weeks. He says the ride they gave him to the unit may have saved his life.
“Even in detox I had every intention of drinking when I got out of there,” he said.
The Traverse City resident has been clean and sober for four years and nearly seven months.
But he remembers feeling completely hopeless when he started his journey, not believing that it would work for him.
“I had tried for more than four years to control and moderate my drinking and I’d stop for short periods of time, but I always went back to the bottle,” he said. “Each time I went back I picked up right where I left off.”
The Munson center felt like a safe bubble and while he wasn’t locked up, he knew he couldn’t use while he was there. He felt supported. He was with other alcoholics and he came to realize that while their stories were different, they all had the same disease.
He also came to the understanding that he couldn’t recover on his own.
“It absolutely transformed my life,” said Burton, who now works as a teacher’s assistant.
He often sees people from the Munson treatment center when he’s at 12-step meetings.
“It’s a powerful experience for me because they remind me of who I am and where I came from,” he said, his voice cracking.
He also sees possibility in them, though they may be as hopeless as he once was.
“By helping one person recover we improve our community.”
Getting help
Nearly 21 million Americans have at least one addiction, yet only 10 percent of them receive treatment, according to information at the Addiction Center, a web guide for those with substance use and other behavioral health disorders.
Most people don’t have insurance for behavioral health, or what insurance they do have doesn’t cover residential treatment, Hindbaugh said.
Munson is the only program in the area that accepts Medicare and other private insurances, including that of Munson’s own employees.
“Our system kind of waits for you to get sick and get more sick and then has a safety net,” he said.
Fewer beds is not the answer.
“We have an addiction epidemic in the country,” Hindbaugh said. “It’s not just the impact on the individual. It’s the impact on the community that has us worried.”
Shane Morseau called it quits on Oct. 12, 2006 after getting his second drunk driving charge and being sent to Munson by the now-retired Judge Michael Haley, who pioneered sobriety court in the Traverse City area.
Morseau was 24 years old and wasn’t convinced he had a problem. By the time he left he knew he wanted to work in a rehab center. He now works in the residential treatment facility at Harbor Hall, where he has been for two years.
“If there was no such thing as treatment centers, there’s no way I would have stayed sober or even wanted to get sober,” Morseau said.
Recovery from addiction has given him back things he didn’t even know he lost — which is the very definition of recovery — and he’s very grateful.
“I feel that I’m getting more back than I ever dreamed of,” Morseau said.
Lewis says every recovering person has a rock bottom. The mother of a 9- and 10-year-old, Lewis hit hers when she couldn’t look at herself in the mirror, when she went a week without taking a shower.
“The deeper I got into my addiction, the closer I got to being what I never wanted to be,” Lewis said. “I wanted to be sober, but I never wanted to take that big, scary step.”
For her, being shut in someplace for two weeks was what she needed to get clean and sober. Munson and other treatment programs are essential to those with substance use disorder, she said, but also to the wider community.
“They’re important to all of us.”
