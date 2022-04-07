TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School senior Evan Reister has a new feather in his cap. The avid birder and award-winning nature photographer recently captured images of an elusive boreal owl.
“You can count on a hand how many times a boreal owl has been seen in the Lower Peninsula,” Reister said.
The 17-year-old is a member of Michigan Audubon Society Young Birders Network. He received a tip in late February from a Suttons Bay area resident regarding the presence of a small owl. Reister’s quick response afforded him opportunity to document the rare appearance of this nocturnal species favoring coniferous forests.
“Normally, they’re tucked away in the branches of a thick tree,” Reister said. “This one was on an exposed perch.”
Reister initially believed the bird was the commonly seen northern saw-whet owl due to its similarity in size. Grand Traverse Audubon members later helped the young birder correctly identify the bird who had strayed from the species’ known range. Boreal owl North American habitat stretches from the western Rockies and woodlands of Canada to Lake Superior’s northern shores and occasionally the lake’s southern shores.
When the young birder posted his boreal owl sighting, he heard from zealous birders across Michigan and Ohio who hoped to also get a chance to view the visitor. But Reister kept the owl’s precise location secret to preserve an undisturbed environment.
Grand Traverse Audubon member Leonard Graf, a birder since 1959, said Reister’s spotting was the second documented time a boreal owl appeared on the Leelanau Peninsula. “But because they haven’t been recorded doesn’t mean they’re not here,” he added.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources retiree Ed Pike has spent more than two decades as a volunteer studying and banding owls. The Cross Village resident is an Audubon and Mackinac Straits Raptor Watch member who has banded nearly 3,000 owls. He acknowledges the boreal owl is a rare visitor to the Lower Peninsula and that it has been years since the species was spotted in the Straits area.
Pike said it’s impossible to gauge the true status of the population, due to the elusive and nocturnal nature of the species. Species documentation and research takes place at Whitefish Point Bird Observatory, a unit of Seney National Wildlife Refuge in the Upper Peninsula. Pike said a few boreal owls show up at the site annually, however, numbers declined last year.
Experts estimate the boreal owl global breeding population is 1.7 million. The species rates 10 out of 20 on the Continental Concern Score, making the species conservation status “low concern.”
As for the unexpected Suttons Bay guest, there’s only speculation regarding its unusual visit. “We don’t know what causes the erratic movement of these birds,” Pike said.
Reister plans to continue nature photography. His image of a buff-breasted sandpiper taken at Whitefish Point Bird Observatory beach placed 23rd in the 2021 National Audubon Photography Awards Top 100. He’s hoping to place again in the 2022 competition.
The young Grand Traverse Audubon member presented to the group on March 24 to discuss youth in birding.
