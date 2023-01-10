TRAVERSE CITY — A catastrophic failure of the 911 number in Grand Traverse County shut it down for approximately 90 minutes Tuesday afternoon.
At 3:58 p.m. Tuesday, Grand Traverse County 911 Director Jason Torrey sent a bulletin via phone and email to alert people that "statewide 911 services" were down.
Traverse City Police Department Lt. Matt Richmond said he did not know what caused the outage, but 911 was back up in the area and operating as of 5:20 p.m. – about an hour and a half after the outage was first reported in the area.
Grand Traverse County Emergency Management Director Gregg Bird said he didn't have much information about the outage – beyond what he heard from Torrey.
But Bird wondered, as many others did, how the 911 system could suffer such an extensive outage beyond the county. "Our state should have redundancies in that, but ... it's probably too early for them to even advise what's going on with it," he said.
Bird said his role during an outage is to support the county's central dispatch by sending out notifications about the status of the service. He said he considered Tuesday's outage serious enough to use the Federal Emergency Management Administration's Integrated Public Alert and Warning System. That sends an alert to any cell phone within Grand Traverse County and, unlike its CodeRED system, doesn't require people to sign up for messages.
The decision to use that system isn't taken lightly, Bird said. "This is the first time we've used it, because that's how serious a 911 outage is," he said.
But this is not the first time an outage like this has happened in Grand Traverse County, according to Torrey. Over the years, they have had myriad emergency system outages for different reasons.
"This is similar to one that we had not too long ago, actually," Torrey said. "So, we're going to have to do some investigative work to find out why we're not fixing the problems."
Traverse City Fire Chief Jim Tuller said the outage didn't have much of an impact on his operation; they've been through 911 outages before.
"It's not uncommon," Tuller said. "There was one that happened back in 2020, as well, during the summertime."
Tuller said the outage notifications are pretty quick, too.
"We just make adjustments," he explained. "Central [Dispatch] can phone out our units over the radio just fine. It's them taking the emergency calls in to their dispatch centers, that's where the hang-up is."
Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office Capt. Chris Clark and Richmond confirmed that their offices also experienced the 911 outage from 3:58 p.m. to approximately 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said the state police post in Cadillac lost 911 service during that time as well.
Carroll said 911 service areas vary by jurisdiction, with some run by individual counties, such as Grand Traverse, and others, such as Charlevoix, Cheboygan and Emmet, operate through area agreements.
As a result, when a 911 system goes out, the dispatch number to call in the case of emergency will depend on each resident's local dispatch team, he said.
Grand Traverse County residents were instructed to call 231-922-4550 for emergencies during the duration of Tuesday's 911 outage.
But, from his understanding, Carroll noted, this outage did not affect every 911 line in the state.
At 5 p.m. Tuesday, while the 911 number was still out, Torrey told the Record-Eagle that they didn't know what had triggered the failure. "We are on a statewide bridge with other 911 centers and the network provider, and they are triaging, diagnosing right now," he said.
At that time, the network was "slowly coming back online," statewide, he said.
"We're part of a bigger network, so it's not just us," Torrey said. "It's everybody, so we're all kind of in this together."
Early Tuesday evening, that network was trying to isolate the issue to bring the circuits back online and restore 911 to service areas throughout the state.
At that point, Torrey could not predict the duration of the outage. "Hopefully, not long," he said.
Record-Eagle Staff Writer Jordan Travis contributed to this report.
