TRAVERSE CITY — If you plant it, they will come. That’s the philosophy and hope behind a planned butterfly and pollinator pathway at the Village of Bay Ridge Senior Community.
Residents Judy Henderlight and Ginny Johnson were enjoying each other’s company on Henderlight’s patio one northern Michigan day last year when they noticed a lone bee.
“We named it Bernard,” Henderlight said. “It was a silly moment, but it made us aware that it was the first bee we had seen.”
Bernard prompted the two to investigate the vegetation encircling the Village pond. They found bees missing in action, and 17 invasive plant species were identified. Their findings prompted a scheme to redesign the space into an 85-yard by four-foot butterfly and pollinator pathway.
According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, pollinators are vanishing. Loss of habitat has led to a 90 percent population decline of the eastern Monarch butterfly. Bees, which pollinate one third of the world’s food crops, declined 50 percent in recent decades.
“If we don’t have flower hosts, eventually we won’t have food,” Henderlight said.
The 80-something Bay Ridge pollinator defenders formed the Butterfly Pathway Group to rally support from individuals and organizations, including the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation. Other residents and their families got behind the effort, two master gardeners and property managers came onboard.
“I thought it was a wonderful idea,” said Bay Ridge resident and master gardener Dottie Cain. “The garden was put in 20 years ago and whatever grew, grew.”
Xerces contributed the pathway design and is gifting the project 200 native plants provided at a discount by Traverse City’s Four Season Nursery. Oryana is contributing parsley and dill plants, hosts for the Black Swallowtail butterfly.
Wild Ones, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving biodiversity and native plant communities, will also contribute plants.
Henderlight said the selected plants support 15 native butterfly species, including monarchs, the Eastern-tailed blue and spring azure. Plants selected include native asters, bluestar, milkweed, yarrow, wild columbine, hollyhock and mallow.
Henderlight, a crafter, produced pathway-themed mugs to raise funds for soil testing, mulch and additional plants. Sales to date exceed $500.
Somewhere along the way it became clear to the butterfly and bee advocates that the project offers essential support not only for pollinators, but also for residents and their families as life emerges from COVID restrictions.
“The pathway benefits residents by involving them in community, bringing them outside and working together, especially after so much isolation,” said Bay Ridge community manager Linda Scott.
Plans call for installing informational signage within the pathway to create an intergenerational educational experience for residents and their visitors.
Village groundskeepers will prepare the pathway soil for planting. Bay Ridge residents and garden club members are invited to join the planting effort or to provide donation support.
“It’s been exciting to see the pathway take shape,” Henderlight said. “Now all we have to do is get boots on the ground and get digging.”
