TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan teachers and students will soon have access to a curriculum crafted by Indigenous education leaders about the history of Indigenous Peoples and Tribal Nations that share land with Michigan.
The state School Aid budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year will allocate $750,000 for the Michigan Department of Education and the Confederation of Michigan Tribal Education Departments (CMTED) to collaborate and develop optional student curriculum and teacher support materials to help students learn about the history of Indigenous Peoples in Michigan and the history of Indian boarding schools in the state.
State Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, crafted this language, and another related but separate piece of legislation — Senate Bill 962— in collaboration with state Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-D-Ann Arbor, a citizen of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, and tribal elders and survivors of Indian boarding schools.
“I understand this is something that I have never experienced, but I know that those tribal members and elders that I spoke with, they want a chance at healing,” Schmidt said. “They want people to understand what happened so that it isn't repeated.”
These elders — Linda Raye Cobe, Melissa Moses, Yvonne Walker, Marylin Wakefield, Kim Fyke, Wyman Chippewa, and Ben Hinmon — made sure this money was allocated via the introduction of S.B. 962 by going to Lansing to advocate and give their testimony in front of the state senate as residential boarding school survivors.
They are the tribal constituents mentioned by the senator, who said that, without their work and the work of many others, this would have never been possible.
The tribal elders who worked on the legislation could not be reached for comment.
S.B. 962, which encourages districts to teach about Indian boarding schools, is now in the Senate committee on education and college readiness, but Schmidt said he’s hoping the education policy committee will take up the bill soon.
For more than 150 years, the U.S. and Canada forcibly removed Indigenous children from their communities and put them in boarding schools with the intention of eradicating language, culture and identity. The schools also were often sites of physical, sexual and verbal abuse.
Multiple boarding schools operated in Michigan, including the Mount Pleasant Indian Industrial Boarding School and the Holy Childhood Boarding School in Harbor Springs, which operated through the mid-1980s.
In 2019, the state updated Michigan’s K-12 Social Studies Standards to include reference to tribal governments, a process with which CMTED and tribal communities were directly involved. However, advocates for S.B. 962 said those standards are still not clear enough to ensure that the history of Indian boarding schools is taught in Michigan schools, as previously reported.
After reaching his term limit in the state senate, Schmidt started a campaign for the 7th District on the Grand Traverse County Commission. Schmidt said he would continue working with the Indigenous community, including the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, at the county level on issues that affect them locally, as he would with local townships and villages.
“It’s not a partisan issue. It’s about doing right by our friends and neighbors,” Schmidt said.
Samantha TwoCrow, director of the Indigenous Education Program at Suttons Bay Schools, said she is happy to see the state school aid budget fund this collaboration between MDE and CMTED, adding that it has been a “long time coming.”
“It's important for us to be seen and heard and to be a part of the process to heal that generational trauma and that historical trauma,” said TwoCrow, a Kitchi Wiikweedong Anishinaabe citizen of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.
TwoCrow said she hopes that the new curriculum and teacher support materials that come out of this collaboration will be widely accepted by students, teachers and parents alike. She said she also hopes it helps Indigenous students feel more connected to their community and their culture.
“You feel confident about who you are when you know who you are, and being able to provide that in the school systems ... for each Native American student, brings acceptance, brings changing relationships with families and, not only that, but brings that history that's been lost for so many years,” TwoCrow said.
Looking ahead, TwoCrow said she also would like to see funding put into teaching Indigenous languages in K-12 schools in the future.
“Our students need to learn Spanish and French and German, whatever your district provides,” TwoCrow said. “It's confusing why that always has been a priority, but we've never been able to prioritize our Indigenous languages.”
