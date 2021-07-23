TRAVERSE CITY — A public hearing is set for a 174-unit Meadow Valley Senior Living facility proposed for 30 acres of vacant farmland in Garfield Township.
The hearing — 8 a.m. Aug. 18 at the Grand Traverse Governmental Center — is required as part of a plan to have the Grand Traverse Economic Development Corporation act as a conduit for the issuance of $60 million in tax-exempt bonds to partially fund the $84 million project.
Under federal law certain projects can use tax-exempt financing, with the bondholder — not the developer — benefiting by not having to pay federal income tax on the interest earned on bonds. The bonds must be issued by a public entity, which is where EDCs come in, created under the Economic Development Corporation Act of 1974 for that purpose.
The bonds do not involve Grand Traverse County finances and do not expose the county to any debt risk.
The Grand Traverse County board earlier this month passed a resolution to approve the project area and appointed two members to the EDC Board of Directors. The project area was also approved by the EDC, though Commissioner Betsy Coffia, who serves on the EDC board, voted against it.
Coffia supported the public hearing, but said she is concerned about affordable units that will revert back to market value rents once the bonds are paid off.
“Yes, we need senior living, but we have a lot of lower income seniors and I’m uncomfortable with the situation as it stands,” Coffia said.
The facility planned for North Long Lake Road will have 70 independent living apartments, 60 assisted living units and 44 memory care units, according to plans submitted by Wallick Communities. Plans are for the company to start construction in September and finish in early 2024.
After construction the facility would be managed by company affiliate Wallick Senior Housing, LLC.
Michael DiCarlantonio, vice president of development for the company, said previously that memory care and assisted living units would be priced from $5,000 to $7,000 per month.
Twenty percent of the units would be priced for lower income residents, which is a requirement by the Internal Revenue Service for tax-exempt bonds, according to Roger Swets, bond counsel for the EDC.
Lowered rent on the affordable units must remain in place until the bonds are paid off or until 15 years from the date the facility is 50 percent occupied, whichever comes first. DiCarlantonio said previously the company plans to have the bonds repaid in eight years.
County Administrator Nate Alger said by law the county can put other requirements into place regarding the bonds, but he questioned whether it’s the right thing to do.
“The EDC Act is designed to encourage economic development and that would place restrictions on community development,” Alger said. “It kind of goes against the grain.”
The facility will include such amenities as an underground, heated parking garage, walking trails and a bike path, pickleball courts, raised garden beds for residents to use, a pizza parlor, pub, movie theater, a fitness center, meditation rooms and business centers.
Next steps include final approval by the county board, as well as a public hearing and approval by the Garfield Township Board, after which the bonds can be issued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.