TRAVERSE CITY — Governor Gretchen Whitmer called for a one-time appropriation in Michigan’s 2023 budget proposal to conduct a study into the state’s Indian Residential Boarding Schools.
Earlier this month, Whitmer released her fourth executive budget recommendation of how the state will spend $74.1 billion for the next fiscal year, which inserts a one-paragraph statement for allocation of $500,000 in a one time, state-wide study.
According to the appropriation, the study should finish no later than Jan. 30, 2024 and will provide a final report on the number of Native American children forced to attend the Indian boarding schools in Michigan, as well as “ the number of children who were abused, died, or went missing while at these schools, and the long-term impacts on these children and the families of children forced to attend such schools.”
No language in the appropriation makes it clear how the study will be performed, or what involvement the 12 federally recognized sovereign nations in Michigan will have, but stated that the findings and recommendations will be shared with the public and state of Michigan. Attempts to reach Whitmer’s office for comment were not returned.
Tribal Chairman for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians David Arroyo called this the first step in the right direction, but said he hopes for a continuation from “a starting point.”
“I am aware of the limited preliminary information in the proposed appropriation, and am happy to see it finally in the budget,” Arroyo said, further commenting that GTB has not been directly reached by the governor concerning the appropriation.
Arroyo went on to point out that a one-year study isn’t enough time to bring light to the severity of the impact that Indian Boarding schools had on Anishinaabek communities and families in Michigan, and that he will anticipate how the study will educate the broader understanding of residential schools for non-Indigneous peoples.
For this study to be concise and complete, Arroyo said that there needs to be full tribal involvement, including consultation, and direction not only from the sovereign nations but, “it’s important that tribal citizens are a part of this too,” he said.
According to the budget proposal, the funds will be used to locate, analyze, and preserve records and work with, when appropriate, jointly with Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s Federal Boarding School Initiative.
As previously reported by the Record Eagle, the announcement of the federal initiative arrived last June at the heels of the re-discoveries of unmarked graves at a former boarding school’s property in Canada.
More than 7,000 more unmarked graves have been discovered at multiple Indian school sites both in the U.S. and Canada. The state of Michigan had three known boarding schools, including the Mount Pleasant Indian Industrial Boarding School, the Holy Childhood Boarding School in Harbor Springs, and the Holy Name of Jesus Indian Mission in Baraga.
The Federal Boarding School Initiative will prepare a report by April 1 detailing available historical records with an emphasis on cemeteries or potential burial sites, relating to the federal boarding school program in preparation for future action, according to a statement made by the Interior.
Melissa Moses, an elder of the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians said that allocating money in a budget for this kind of study needs to also be met with action by Governor Whitmer and the attorney general to have the records kept by the churches who ran and operated these federally-funded schools opened to the public.
“A lot of the research has been conducted for decades by citizens and tribes, but because the records are sealed by the churches, we’ve all hit a wall,” Moses said.
Moses is a former student who survived Holy Childhood as a young child, and elucidated that she is unsure how a full study by the state can be conducted without the full release of the records.
“Eyes need to be on these churches,” Moses stated.
The magnitude of problems related to the Michigan Indian Boarding schools are far more than what the proposed appropriation can really achieve, Moses said. She agreed that there needs to be full involvement from citizens.
Moses was among the 11 Anishinaabek delegates, that also included other boarding school survivors, who helped deliver a proposed bill by State Sen. Wayne Schmidt, (R-Traverse City) last week. Senate Bill 876 aims to encourage the Michigan State Board of Education to ensure standards for history curriculum in eighth through 12th grade include learning objectives covering the boarding schools.
Meredith Kennedy, Waganakising Odawa, and director of the Zagaswe’iwe: Council to address Holy Childhood, helped draft bill 876, that recently passed in full support resolution by all federally recognized tribal chairpersons of Michigan by the United Tribes of Michigan.
She said that the citizen-drafted and led council of Zagaswe’iwe was created to call to action for the awareness, advocacy, healing, rights and representation for the peoples affected by the direct, historical, and generational trauma of Holy Childhood in Harbor Springs.
Kennedy, among other Anishinaabek leaders, previously demanded that tribal governments unite in applying pressure on the state government to release hidden Indian boarding school records kept by those churches and to provide funding for tribal-led investigations at the former Indian boarding school sites.
Kennedy commented that the citizens and community members of neighboring Michigan tribes have been for, for the good part of the past two decades, been the ones “behind the scenes,” to get attention on these Indian Boarding schools.
“The community needs to continue to be fully involved,” Kennedy said and went on to say that she hopes the governor has the best intentions of involving not only the tribal governments in the state-wide study, but the people they serve.
