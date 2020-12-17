TRAVERSE CITY — The common word was “shocked.”
Those involved with Goodwill Northern Michigan — both directly and indirectly — could not believe it when they learned a $5 million donation was headed their way to help those most in need in the five-county region.
MacKenzie Scott, author, philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos, chose Goodwill NMI as one of 384 organizations to receive a portion of the $4.2 billion she has donated across all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Scott said the decision was based on a rigorous “data-driven approach to identifying organizations with strong leadership teams and results.”
Dan Buron, Goodwill NMI executive director and chief financial officer, said he learned of the donation a couple of weeks ago but could not say anything publicly until the news went wide. The donation was overwhelming, Buron said
“When they told me, I actually just repeated it back to them and said, ‘Wait. What?’” he said.
“This is not something that happens in your lifetime,” said Buron, who has been working in the nonprofit industry for 24 years. “I’ve never had this happen, and we are compelled to do something really useful with this — something that’s going to have a longstanding impact.”
Although Buron said they are now focused on engaging with the community, area leaders, partners, those in the public and private sectors as well as the government. One group whose input Buron said is vital are those with a lived experience of being in need.
Much of the funds will be aimed at helping people dealing with food insecurity and experiencing homelessness.
Ryan Hannon, Goodwill NMI street outreach coordinator, works to provide food, water and shelter for the homeless in northern Michigan. He said the donation is a “game-changer.”
Outreach during the COVID-19 pandemic has been more intense because there are fewer opportunities for people to get their basic needs met, Hannon said. The workload for both Hannon’s program and Goodwill NMI has increased greatly. Hannon said they are taking on more responsibilities to get people into housing programs.
Hannon said the people they serve are “often walking in a parallel world.” The donation touched his heart.
“Their experience is much different than ours,” he said. “The amount of suffering I see out there for people that are unsheltered, I couldn’t put it all into words. For an unsolicited gift like this to be given to us is really nice.”
Taylor Moore, manager for the Goodwill NMI Food Rescue, called the donation a new type of philanthropy that comes with a great deal of trust. He said it makes him feel good that others believe Goodwill NMI is “on the right track.”
Forty percent of households in Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties are food insecure, which means they are struggling every day to find where they’re going to get their next meal. That is 49,000 households “living on the edge,” Moore said.
A record amount of food donations are going through the Food Rescue, Moore said. Although they saw a decrease in the amount of people going to pantries, which he attributed to school meal programs, unemployment assistance and the government stimulus check, Moore worries about benefits running out at the end of the year.
“Every couple of months it seems we’re on the cliff and looking over,” Moore said. “This (donation) is going to help keep us away from the cliff.”
Cathy O’Connor learned about the donation Wednesday afternoon after she finished putting together donation baskets for area students. O’Connor, the president of Step Up Northern Michigan and a part of the Northwest Food Coalition, was already brainstorming how the money could help.
O’Connor hopes Goodwill NMI takes an leadership role in the community, adding that it could provide some relief to organizations that feel they have to do everything for families in need. Her only fear is that the money might make some people might think they don’t have to donate to Goodwill NMI anymore.
“When you’re talking about the magnitude of people struggling in this area, that’s a lot of need,” she said.
Buron asked why his organization received the money, but he said they were “pretty tight lipped about it.” He called the donation humbling.
Now they have to decide what to do with the money. Buron said that is a difficult question to answer because they have never been able to think about what such a large amount of money could do. The donation was nearly half of Goodwill NMI’s $12 million annual operating budget.
“This gives us an opportunity to have conversations we’ve never had before,” Buron said. “What are those things we talked about but never could afford, those things that were impossible? But now those things are possible.”
