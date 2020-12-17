TRAVERSE CITY — Mike Haley remembers the sick feeling when he saw the trail groomer in a ditch, effectively cancelling the 1978 North American Vasa.
Haley and the rest of the Vasa board had to deliver the same form of gut-wrenching news Wednesday. The Vasa board announced the cancellation of the 45th annual festival of races scheduled for Feb. 13-14 because of increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the community and across the state.
Board members voted unanimously Monday in favor of preserving the health and safety of the community, according to Vasa President Gussie Peterson.
“We got to the point where things aren’t improving with the COVID situation and it doesn’t look like it will by February,” Peterson said. “Before we started getting really involved and spending money we had to make a decision.”
Volunteers and racers were the first to be notified via email Wednesday of the race’s cancellation and the board would instead begin planning for 2022. The 2022 North American Vasa is currently scheduled for the weekend of Feb 13-14, 2022.
Peterson said each board member raised concerns with the possibility of the festival becoming a super-spreader event and ruining the brand they have worked so hard to secure over five decades. The 2021 race will be the third in the race’s 45-year history to be cancelled — the others in 1978 and 1999 because of weather conditions.
“This is an event that the people of the Traverse City area are proud of and have fun with,” Haley said. “We want to continue that brand and not mess it up by holding an event that basically could become a super-spreader event.”
The current governmental restrictions would severely limit attendance if the races were to take place and that alone was enough to convince two-time defending high school Vasa 6K champion Arielle Jean. Jean said Vasa is the capstone event for everyone, young and old, in northern Michigan and the event brought the entirety of the TC skiing community together.
“The entire point of Vasa in my opinion is that community piece,” Jean, a Traverse City West senior, said. “If only half of our community could be there, then what’s the point of having it?”
Haley said the Vasa Festival of Races built a reputation as a large destination event and having reduced attendance would be like “telling people its a Rolling Stones concert and when they show up it’s a high school band.”
As late as Oct. 31, the Vasa board and committee were confident they would be able to hold an event safely in 2021 and put out a detailed plan to the public. The original plan included no spectators, aid stations, locker rooms or awards tent, as well as strict mask and social distancing protocols. Peterson said they were determined and committed to put the event on until recently, when COVID cases reached all-time highs in the state and country.
Haley and Peterson noted the event regularly brings people from all over the continent and even the world, making for a dangerous melting pot of visitors. Still, Haley remembers when the race has been canceled before, the skiing community came out in full force to support the race in the subsequent years.
“The Vasa has been a staple to the winters here in Traverse City and it has happened every year but three,” former high school 6K champion and Notre Dame skier Joe Thuente said. “I always look forward to it and will in the future, but unfortunately I understand why it couldn’t happen this year.”
Thuente was one of many who was waiting to register for the event until closer to the deadline because he was wary of cancellation.
Thuente witnessed every team race in his freshman season with the Irish cancelled because of COVID-19.
Those who already registered will have the option to receive a refund, defer their entry fees to next year’s event, or donate to the event to help it return next year on solid financial footing.
Peterson said the burden on the local health care systems, medical professionals, volunteers and lodging companies played a big role in cancelling the event.
This is a community event with all the volunteers involved and to have to make that decision is gut-wrenching,” Peterson said. “This is a Traverse City tradition and we have that burden on us to be sure the tradition continues.”
