BENZONIA — Four students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Benzie Central High School, and two more are presumed positive.
Benzie County Central Schools Superintendent Amiee Erfourth confirmed the health department informed the district of two cases Tuesday and another two Wednesday.
Erfourth said the positive cases seem to be related to one another and are predominantly among senior students. The two probable positive cases involve two other students. Erfourth said a Benzie Central coach also is awaiting test results. No other staff members have been affected as of yet, Erfourth said.
All seniors are shifting to remote learning until Nov. 3.
“We seem to have isolated where the hotspot was,” Erfourth said.
One of the positive cases identified Wednesday had already been identified as a possible exposure through contact tracing of the original two cases. Erfourth said the five days off will allow health department officials to thoroughly contact trace all potential exposures.
“Our health department is stretched super thin,” Erfourth said. “We want to make sure we haven’t missed anybody.”
District staff will continue to deep clean and disinfect affected areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.