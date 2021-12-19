BELLAIRE — The rehab of Village Apartments has gone off the rails, said longtime tenant Mary Pecar.
And after watching what she described as a management company’s indifference to her neighbors, is resigned to her new role — the squeakiest wheel on the property.
“I mean, who does that,” Pecar said, gesturing toward a pair of portable toilets brought in for construction workers and set up next to the family complex’s only playground. “I’ve yet to see them emptied.”
Village Apartments is one of 10 affordable housing projects in rural areas throughout Michigan, rehabbed by Okemos-based PK Development Group, with $19 million in bond-financed mortgages and federal tax credits.
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority administers the financing and last year approved PK Development’s application, covering 264 affordable housing apartments from St. Clair County in the south, to Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula, in the north.
There are waiting lists for a number of these apartment complexes and current residents, many of whom are elderly, disabled or work but face severe economic challenges, pay 30 percent of their adjusted gross income in rent and utilities.
Affordable housing landlords like PK Development receive additional funds monthly from a variety of state and federal programs, administered by MSHDA and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, records show.
PK Development’s goal for the project — $2 million of which is budgeted for Bellaire — is to provide nicer properties that are affordable, said Marea Powell, director of project management.
“We completed their units as much as we could with the supplies that we had,” Powell said. “The plan is to come back after the first of the year and go through each unit with a fine-toothed comb.”
But residents say they feel economically discriminated against and that their homes have been torn apart with no real plan to put them back together.
“If we had money to try to fight this or to try to fix it ourselves this wouldn’t be an issue,” said Winnie Rising, who shared a timeline with the Record-Eagle, detailing how she and her teenage son have been moved in and out of their apartment since early September.
“I missed Thanksgiving,” Rising said. “I can’t set up my Christmas tree and I’m going to miss Christmas. I just want to go home.”
During a walk around the property in November and again in December, Pecar noted several rectangular cuts in exterior walls made for new air conditioners yet to be installed, the openings jammed with pink insulation and residents’ extra clothing to block the wind as temperatures dipped below freezing.
Small piles of nails, drywall and broken glass — construction debris — collect near walkways and entrance doors to three of the complex’s eight buildings, which Pecar said workers discarded days, and sometimes weeks, earlier.
Nearby, several Dumpsters were open but only half-filled.
Tenants fear retaliation
Inside, several residents in different buildings gave tours of their apartments, pointing out what they call “shoddy” work — for example, new kitchen cabinets and new closet racks that have either fallen off walls or are visibly unstable.
Most declined to give their names, citing fears of retaliation from complex managers.
Which is where Pecar comes in.
She has lived in the complex for a decade, said she pays her rent and bills on time, knows her neighbors and is willing to go public with her — and their — complaints.
“People are afraid,” Pecar said, referencing conversations she has had with residents. “They’re worried they’ll be evicted if they complain. Some used to be homeless and most have nowhere else to go. But that shouldn’t matter. We shouldn’t have to put up with this just because we live in subsidized housing.”
While residents said many of the construction workers are kind and respectful — they singled out roofers and flooring laborers for compliments — retaliation isn’t just a worry, it’s a reality, Pecar said.
Complain and the death metal blaring from stereo speakers will be turned up and left on all day; complain and interior doors will be slammed over and over; complain and construction crew leaders park their work trucks at an angle, blocking the handicapped space in an already tiny lot, Pecar said.
Calls to on-site Property Manager Sarah Harp were not returned; Powell said she wasn’t sure where fears of retaliation originated but contended the company did not engage in such practices.
“Nobody is going to be retaliated against for raising concerns,” Powell said. “That’s not how we like to do business.”
Tony Lentych, executive director of the Traverse City Housing Commission, who previously served on MSHDA’s board and was a recent finalist to lead the organization, said tenants who live in affordable housing properties should not be afraid to complain when something goes wrong.
“Your residents are your customers,” said Lentych. “They should have the ability to be involved in this process. There is not a reason why residents can’t be vocal during times like this because it is stressful.”
Lentych said he was not familiar with plans for PK Development’s 10 current projects but described the company as experienced and well-regarded.
Powell said she is keeping a list of work the company is not satisfied with, and plans to share it with the project’s general contractor who she said would make repairs after the first of the year.
“We want our residents to come to us, we don’t want them to feel like they need to go to the news to get something done,” Powell said. “We’re trying our best to repair some of those issues and some of those relationships.”
The general contractor is Oakwood Construction, also of Okemos, which is listed as the contractor on all 10 projects, records show. Subcontractors are also from the Lansing area and in at least one case ran afoul of Antrim County’s construction code office.
Residents reported at least one building was temporarily “red-tagged” — deemed unsafe by inspectors — and information available online shows the electrical permit for the project was applied for Oct. 26 and issued Nov. 1, weeks after work began.
“As soon as we were made aware of that, I had a conversation with the GC and they corrected it,” Powell said.
The PK Development’s nine other projects approved by MSHDA for bond financing are in Crawford, Delta, Ingham, Muskegon, Oceana and Saginaw counties, records show.
Several are completed or near completion, Powell said, and while all were beset with supply chain issues, none to the extreme that the Bellaire site has been.
“It’s worse than any of the others we’ve done, I’m not going to lie,” Powell said. “I understand the frustration. It has been bumpy. I just want to figure out a way to move forward so residents can get good customer service.”
High hopes, grim reality
In July 2020 then MSHDA Board Chair Jeff Donofrio, who also served as director of the state’s Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, hailed the project as an investment in solutions to the state’s affordable housing crisis.
And Pecar, too, said hopes were high last year when news first circulated the dilapidated apartments on Birch Street, built in 1980, would get new kitchens, new flooring, new appliances and new paint, among other updates.
Residents were told during a July 26 remote meeting with PK Development’s managers they should be “rehab ready” by Sept. 11.
Residents would move out while their apartment was being rehabbed, there wouldn’t be a discount on rent or utilities —tenants would still owe for the full month — but could choose a flat $300 per diem or a seven-night stay at a local motel.
Boxes and tape were provided and tenants were told a professional mover would place their belongings in storage, then retrieve them and move everyone back in when the rehab was complete, documents provided to the Record-Eagle show.
Tenants grumbled about the hassle of moving, and what they called a “stingy” per diem — some say they incurred expenses when construction delays kept them out of their apartments longer than expected — yet also recalled feeling excited about having a home that was updated and new.
Those good feelings are long gone, Pecar said.
Records show residents’ belongings were moved by a demolition company — ProDemo of Holland — and Rising said being uprooted at the holidays has been especially disheartening.
“My family needs stability,” Rising said. “My family needs privacy. I am paying rent for a three-bedroom apartment with a kitchen, but am being forced to live in a hotel room with two beds and a microwave.”
Rising shopped early for Christmas presents for her son, her mother and her two daughters who are away at college, she said, but the presents are in storage behind other tenants’ belongings and she can’t get to them.
Pecar and several Village Apartment residents said they, too, have lost their holiday spirit.
“We just don’t matter to them,” Pecar said, before texting an early morning photo of one of the buildings hours before workers arrived, the interior lights shining from the windows.
The lights had been left on all night, Pecar said.
“If we mattered, they’d be more considerate of who pays that light bill,” Pecar said.
