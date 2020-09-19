TRAVERSE CITY — A local winery has been identified as a COVID-19 exposure site.
The Grand Traverse County health department released information Saturday that visitors to 2 Lads Winery in Traverse City could have been exposed to the virus last week.
Individuals who went to 2 Lads from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14 are advised to self monitor for symptoms for 14 days, particularly those who did not wear a mask or practice proper 6-foot social distancing.
Individuals monitoring for symptoms should keep away from family members, roommates, the public and avoid close contact with anyone.
Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and loss of taste and smell.
