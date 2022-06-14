TRAVERSE CITY — Raindrops began to fall from the sky as people gathered in bright-colored rain jackets to pay their respects to 17 members of the homeless community who have died in the last year, at the Memorial Service for Outreach Neighbors, held at Veterans Memorial Park.
The service was organized by Jane Lippert, community outreach coordinator at Central United Methodist Church and Glenda Andrews, a volunteer for Jubilee House.
According to Andrews, this is only the second year the collective service has been held outside, and the first time the service was accompanied by a free hot meal provided by 5 Loaves 2 Fish under the park’s covered pavilion. At last year’s service, Lippert remembers only 20 people coming to pay their respects. This year there were more than 70 in attendance.
“I’m overwhelmed by the folks who care, and value these lives that often society doesn’t value,” Lippert said. “They aren’t just nameless persons who were sleeping in the woods, they had moms and dads.”
Before the pandemic, Andrews said Grace Episcopal Church and Central United Methodist Church used to hold individual memorial services for Jubilee House clients when they passed. The first memorial service was held in 2007.
“We had our first death at Jubilee House, and none of us really knew what to do about it,” she said. “We ended up having our first service in Jubilee House, because this is their family.”
At the center of the memorial service stood a wooden cross holding 89 names of all the unsheltered people who have gone through Jubilee and died since the first memorial service was held.
“There’s way too many,” Andrews said when asked if she had any specific details she’d like to add about the people honored at today’s service. “They’re all special, every one has a memory [about them].”
When some of the Jubilee House clients stop by, they will stop by the cross where their friends’ names are in order to honor them. According to Andrews, for many members of the unhoused community, this cross acts as a symbol for their final resting place, since many are buried in unmarked graves.
“The service is very meaningful as you can see, not just for the volunteers who do this, but it’s very meaningful for the people who have shared their lives with the people who have died, and that’s what the service is for,” Andrews said.
The service began with words of grace led by Lippert standing behind the wooden cross. Then the crowd sang together before Lippert read Psalm 136 from the Bible. Lippert read each name of the deceased aloud followed by a moment of collective silence, and some individual memories about the departed.
Tom “Tricky” McCoy is survived by his children Tommy, Jamie and Ryan, and 10 grandchildren. He’s remembered for his vivid stories he would share. Ann Hill shared at the end of the service that he would always draw and color pictures for her birthday every year.
Dylan James is survived by three siblings and his mother. He was a proud member of the Ironworkers Union.
Kristin Ingrid Grand was, “someone who always put someone else first,” Lippert read.
Michael Hartford had the bluest eyes anyone had ever seen.
Hill shared that Justin Broering’s favorite restaurant was Jersey Mike’s, and he was thrilled when it finally came to Traverse City. Hill remembers taking the bus for the first time in a couple years and not remembering how to pay. She said other passengers began to grumble as she fumbled with paying the bus fare the right way. She said she will always remember Broering stepping in and paying for her bus trip that day using his own fare card.
When the service concluded, attendees gathered around different colored backpacks with photographs and names of the departed laid on top of each one. At last year’s service, Lippert said she used hiking boots to symbolize those who had died, since so many unsheltered people spend so much of their lives on their feet.
For Lippert, this is her seventh year in her position at Central United Methodist Church. Prior to her current role, she served as a pastor for a local church and helped with Safe Harbor, an overnight shelter open from November through April, back when it still traveled from church to church.
“Housing is the solution to homelessness,” Lippert said. “Traverse City has an issue with that even for folks who aren’t even that financially challenged. Housing is the big challenge.”
Ryan Hannon, the community engagement officer for Goodwill Northern Michigan, also believes that the only solution to homelessness is housing.
“Of the names that were read, none of them froze to death,” Hannon said. “We think of homelessness and a lot of times people think people freeze to death, and we have to do something. Most of the time people die from things like cancer, being hit by a car or complications from diabetes, or a heart attack, when they’re homeless.”
Looking ahead, Hannon said, there are many new plans for more housing around Downtown Traverse City in order to combat houselessness in the area. The City of Traverse City has taken on housing and homelessness as their No. 1 issue, according to Hannon.
“There’s some zoning things that they’ve looked at, and some building height issues that have come up that are complicating the process, but they’re committed to it,” Hannon said.
There are currently some developers who are looking to set aside units and create partnerships with different organizations in the area. Hannon said there are plans to build a new development in Lot O, where some units will share a bathroom and a kitchen in order to maximize the number of units for people to live in. In the Lot O project six units will be set aside specifically for people who are homeless.
“Homelessness is a societal issue that affects people, people don’t choose to live this way,” Hannon said. “For 14 years I’ve worked with people experiencing homelessness in our streets, doing outreach and working with them, none of them ever wanted to be out there.”
