TRAVERSE CITY — As the school year begins, Abigail Jordan is thinking about pillows.
Jordan oversees some 500 students in Traverse City Area Public Schools’ STEP program, a support system for students in transient housing.
She wants to know if her students have a place to rest their head at night. It’s part of her job to find her kids toothbrushes and pencils, backpacks for their books, or sneakers to wear in gym class.
“You’d be surprised how many kids don’t have their own pillows,” said Jordan.
For all that she does, what she can’t find for her kids is a decent, stable place to live.
In August, a study from researchers at the University of Michigan found that 10.9 percent of students in Grand Traverse County experienced being homeless by the time they reached middle school. The researchers’ data shows that more than 500 kids in the county were homeless in 2018.
Across neighboring counties, they identified hundreds more children who commute to school from shelters, hotels and even tents or campgrounds while the weather is still warm.
It’s a problem with systemic roots that school districts struggle to solve. A pandemic didn’t make that challenge easier.
This summer, Jordan organized housing for a family with two students that were living out of a car. With shelters filled to the brim, the best support that STEP could provide was a tent and a set of sleeping bags. With the school year beginning, Jordan says she has students living in shelters and high-school students living on their own.
“We’ve got overcrowded homes, we’ve got families running hose water through the window to fill the tub, that’s reality for some of our families,” said Jordan. “The situation is becoming much more complex and dire.”
The Department of Education defines students as homeless if they lack fixed, inadequate or stable housing. The definition doesn’t necessarily mean students are sleeping in the streets, but it does capture students whose lives have been upended by unstable housing; these are kids who might be living in shelters, or whose parents have recently been evicted and find themselves on a relative’s couch.
The learning consequences of living in limbo are clear. Students without stable housing are more likely to be absent, disciplined, suspended and expelled, according to studies from the Department of Education.
They’re also far more likely to transfer schools in the middle of a school year. Educators say these mid-year transfers set students back significantly, in part because of the loss of key relationships that students form with their teachers. The jump can amount to four to six months of academic loss.
“There is a really significant difference between students who are experiencing homelessness and those who aren’t,” said Jennifer Erb-Downward, one of the authors of the University of Michigan study.
“You really see this lasting impact. And when you look at this formerly homeless group, they’re continuing to struggle,” Erb-Downward said.
Outside of the classroom, older students experiencing homelessness play an incredible balancing act between life and academics. In May 2017, the Record-Eagle followed Paige Risden, a senior at Traverse City High School who was living on her own in a rented trailer by the Boardman Lake. Risden worked a 40-hour work week outside of school to stay above water.
In cases like Risden’s, Jordan, the STEP coordinator, acts as a sort of substitute parent. She helps kids set up doctors appointments or apply for their drivers license. And she helps tailor their academic workload so that students don’t feel overwhelmed and drop out.
But when the pandemic hit, she said a lot of STEP kids disappeared. Many failed to engage with virtual learning, while others left the TCAPS system entirely to work full-time — an easier switch to make in a region where employers have raised wages and expanded benefits for entry-level workers.
“We’re looking for our kids because there are so many that are unenrolled,” Jordan said. “People are in survival mode. Now our kids are really feeling like they have to work.”
Between Antrim, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Benzie and Grand Traverse, around 985 students were living in these types of transient situations, according to data from the University of Michigan report.
Neighboring counties had much higher rates in that same key metric — that of having experienced homelessness by the end of Grade 5. In Leelanau County, 13.5 percent of students had experienced being uprooted by the fifth grade. In Benzie, the rate was 18.3 percent. And in Antrim County, the rate was 21 percent, more than three times the statewide average.
As a result of federal stimulus money to schools, the state of Michigan has $24 million earmarked to address the issue of student homelessnes.
Erb-Downward thinks those funds could be easily put to work by going after what she calls low-hanging fruit. Schools could do more to publicize their homeless student liaison, an employee that all school districts are required to have by law.
Higher-hanging fruit include rethinking how schools identify homeless students from the get-go, such that students who need support don’t slip through the cracks.
At TCAPS, the money will go towards Abigail Jordan’s backpacks, pencils and pillows, but also towards keeping parents in their homes. As of September, Jordan has two families facing foreclosure, and another handful of families facing eviction, she said. The eviction moratorium in Michigan expired on August 26th.
Jordan says the only thing that will help with the current crisis is stimulus cash.
She calls it “rescue money.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.