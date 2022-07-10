Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 25 kt from the southwest and highest waves around 5 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 5 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&