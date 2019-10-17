KINGSLEY — New life soon will sprout at the prison site near Kingsley state officials shuttered three years ago.
“It’s incredibly exciting,” said Grand Traverse County Undersheriff Mike Shea.
The Sheriff’s Department hopes to use a slice of the former Pugsley Correctional Facility for training — it lends itself well to canine searches, firearms exercises and practice of emergency response and driving protocols, according to the written proposal.
Grand Traverse County commissioners on Wednesday voted to buy a 20-some-acre pond-toting parcel of the defunct prison’s grounds, and also signed off on a Brownfield plan effectively subsidizing development of a remaining 85 acres.
Shea said they hope to welcome other law enforcement agencies for training as well.
The county plans to scoop up an adjacent parcel housing a gun range later this year, also to be utilized by the Sheriff’s Department. The Michigan Land Bank owned the prison’s grounds until Wednesday’s votes and still holds the range’s title.
That chunk comes with the same price tag as the ponds area — $1.
“It should be exciting to us, and it should be exciting to the village of Fife Lake and it should be exciting to this northern Michigan region as a whole,” said Commissioner Sonny Wheelock.
Shea said the site should make training an easier endeavor than coordinating the trek to Camp Grayling’s training grounds or jumping through the hoops of booking a closer spot.
“It’s our property, a controlled environment,” he said.
The Pugsley, once a minimum security prison housing more than 1,000 inmates, closed in 2016. Since then, it sat largely unused.
The now-finalized plan is a unique chance to utilize the lot, said Marc McKellar II, an attorney and Brownfield consultant. McKellar spoke on behalf of the North Bay Capital Group, an investment firm that now owns the remainder of the defunct prison.
“There’s not a lot of opportunities to reuse a correctional facility that’s closed down,” he said.
North Bay plans to lease a portion of the lot, at 7401 Walton Drive in Fife Lake Township, just southeast of Kingsley, to Inphastos, a manufacturing company aiming to set up shop turning out component housing materials. Further development could come down the line.
Inphastos has several other locations, including multiple northern Michigan sites.
The three-way plan got the OK from the county Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and Fife Lake Township officials before coming to the full board. A Brownfield Plan for Pugsley had to come first — a lot owned by the Michigan Land Bank automatically qualifies for Brownfield status.
“That’s what Brownfield’s going to provide us — the ability to put more money into the property,” McKellar said. “This is almost like getting a 60 percent state grant over time to help with that development project.”
Brownfield plans are a way municipalities can sweeten the pot, so to speak, for a developer mulling the purchase of a less-than-desirable parcel.
Pugsley’s grounds would need extensive work, according to McKellar, like environmental mitigation efforts and lead and asbestos abatement. Properties typically must have significant pollution or blight issues to be eligible. Brownfield-eligible expenses reach into the millions, according to a cost estimate presented to the board.
Pugsley’s Brownfield plan grants North Bay 15 years of financial support as partial reimbursement of eligible restoration efforts, like building demolitions, environmental mitigation projects and lead and asbestos abatement in aged prison buildings.
Those reimbursements will be managed by the county’s Brownfield Development Authority, and come from local and state taxes paid on the property — meaning there’s no impact on local millages or school funding formulas.
It makes the sale a win-win — North Bay’s discount cinches new ownership for Pugsley, which has historically been state-owned and, while closed, untaxed.
“This is a property we haven’t collected taxes on for many, many years,” LaPointe said.
