LANSING — Governor Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday announced a new grant program — the Afflicted Business Relief Grant Program — to begin March 1 that will provide business with additional financial support totaling $409 million. The program is intended to help retain or create jobs and boost our state’s economy.
“This program will support Michigan businesses that were impacted by COVID-19 and help us build on our economic momentum,” Whitmer said in a release.
“I’m focused on putting Michiganders first and growing Michigan’s economy as we work together to take advantage of our $7 billion surplus and make investments in the issues that matter most to families.”
Eligible businesses in operation before Oct. 1, 2019, may receive a percentage of their loss in total state sales through a grant, up to $5 million.
Eligible businesses that began operating between Oct. 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020, may receive a grant equal to 25 percent of certain specified costs.
The grants may be prorated depending on the number of businesses that apply, to ensure that all eligible businesses can receive funding.
“Treasury is committed to ensuring these payments are received by eligible businesses,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said in the release.
Businesses must submit a completed online application to the Michigan Department of Treasury no later than 11:59 p.m. EST March 31. Grant awardees will be notified in the spring and grant awards will be distributed by July 1, 2022.
The application will become available at 8 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 1, at www.michigan.gov/abr.
Businesses interested in applying are encouraged to attend one of these informational webinars hosted by the state Treasury Department:
- Thursday, Feb. 17 at 9-10 a.m. EST
- Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 10-11 a.m. EST
- Monday, March 7 at 1-2 p.m. EST
Details for signing up for a webinar are availble at the grant program’s website.
To learn more about the or read frequently asked questions, go to www.michigan.gov/abr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.