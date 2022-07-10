Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. High 83F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.