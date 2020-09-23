Zombie Run
TRAVERSE CITY — People can don Halloween costumes for this year’s virtual Zombie Run 5K. Choose a route to complete anytime from Oct. 1-31. Pick up a race bib at Right Brain Brewery. Share photos on social media using #TCZombieRun or email janna@traversetrails.org. Entry is $25 for ages 18 and older and $20 for youth. Proceeds support TART Trails.
Harvest party
SUTTONS BAY — The Harvest Moon Party goes from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 1 at Shady Lane Cellars. Celebrate autumn with a bonfire, treats, fortune teller readings and a glass of warm mulled wine. Tickets are $30 per person and $15 for youth. Reservations: 231-947-8865; tyler@shadylanecellars.com.
Asylum After Dark
TRAVERSE CITY — Asylum After Dark starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays in October at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Meet at the water tower. Appropriate for ages 18 and older with an ID. Each 30-minute guided experience is $45 per person or $80 per couple. Reservations are required: 231-938-6150.
Sunday bike rides
TRAVERSE CITY — Families are invited to ride their bikes with Norte every Sunday starting at noon. Upcoming events include Oct. 4 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons, Oct. 11 at Palmer Woods Forest Reserve and Oct. 18 at Maplehurst Natural Area. All ages and abilities are welcome. Questions: gary@elgruponorte.org.
Nonfiction story
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author Tricia Frey penned “River Love” about living on the Boardman River and rescuing a dog she named Sheldon. Mission Point Press published the book, which is available for $16.95 at Horizon Books, Brilliant Books and Amazon.com.
Sleeping Bear guide released
EMPIRE — “Exploring Sleeping Bear: An Educational Guide” includes activities and lessons for all grade levels. Topics include logging, dark skies, native species, maritime history and more. The book is designed for use with “The Life of the Sleeping Bear.” Preorder for $4.95, with delivery in October. More details: book@friendsofsleepingbear.org.
Nature projects completed
MANISTEE — SEEDS EcoCorps enhanced trails and public access sites in the Manistee National Forest including Sawdust Hole River Access, the North Country Trail and Suicide Hill. Volunteers from North Country Trail Association and Spirit of the Woods NCT volunteer chapter helped improve sections of the North Country Trail. Funding came from National Forest Foundation, National Park Foundation and Minger Family Endowment (of the Manistee County Community Foundation).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.