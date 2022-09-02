GRAYLING — Central northern Michigan is the perfect place to be outside with its pristine rivers and vast undeveloped forests.
The irony is, it’s also the perfect place to train a U.S. soldier.
The Michigan National Guard announced in May that it wants to more than double the footprint of Camp Grayling, the largest national guard training facility in the country, by leasing land from the state.
The guard said it’s in the name of national security — to better equip soldiers with the skills to defend against things like cyber warfare.
Many residents, however, are furiously pushing back on the proposal. They worry the expansion will threaten their link to the outdoors — the land they love.
While the Guard said the expansion would have low impact on both the environment and people’s lives, it’s been difficult for the residents to believe any of it. A history of distrust stems back to environmental contamination and inconsistencies in some of the Guards’ talking points.
Many local municipalities and conservation groups including Kalkaska County, the Anglers of the Au Sable and the Michigan United Conservation Clubs have already voiced their disapproval.
For the guard, the area is especially unique with its four seasons environment and access to all domains of war — land, air, water, space and cyberspace.
Hear Report for America corps member Michael Livingston’s audio story on IPR’s “Points North” episode on Interlochen Public Radio or wherever you get your podcasts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.