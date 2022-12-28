TRAVERSE CITY — The wildfire of girls wrestling across the state hasn’t cooled down.
It’s pretty common for teams to have multiple girls on the roster, whereas a decade ago, spotting even one female wrestler at a tournament was out of the ordinary.
Traverse City West has eight on the team this year — up from three a season ago — and coach Rusty Nyland said he hopes to field a full girls lineup in the near future. Traverse City Central went from zero girls on the team last year to three this season, with “growing interest in the school,” coach Don Funk said.
The continued rapid growth of girls wrestling pins down the No. 5 spot in the Record-Eagle’s top 10 local sports stories of 2022.
Traverse City West had an all-girls tournament scheduled, but last week’s impending blizzard canceled both that and the Titans’ co-ed holiday tourney.
Boyne City hosted one last season, and hometown favorite Lydia Krauss earned Most Outstanding Wrestler by a vote of the tournament’s coaches at the Boyne City Girls Wrestling Invitational.
Krauss also made history, becoming the first female wrestler from northern Michigan to win a state championship, claiming the 155-pound crown in the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s inaugural girls state championship, which was held alongside the boys final at Ford Field in Detroit.
Krauss posted a 40-9 record this season, going 24-0 against females. She produced 18 wins by pin, most of those coming against boys. Against girls, she’d usually win by technical fall.
She avenged two previous losses to Romeo’s Amarisa Manuel by knocking off the top seed 13-2 in the 155-pound girls state championship in Detroit. Manuel topped Krauss in the semifinals last year and at a non-school tournament earlier in 2021.
Thirty-three states have sanctioned the sport at the high school level since 1998, with Hawaii being the first followed by Texas in 1999.
Girls wrestling saw an increase of 27.5 pernce in 2019 across the country, according to data from the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS). That came in a year when overall athletic participation rates fell for the first time in 30 years.
“It’s really nice to have it,” Krauss said of her own school hosting an all-girls tournament. “It’s nice for me and the other girls to learn. Especially since it was sanctioned this year, a lot more girls are trying it.”
Ten years ago, there were 8,235 girls participating in girls wrestling — mostly on boys teams as only three states had separate championships for girls (California, Hawaii and Texas). With states such as Michigan, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Dakota and Utah adding a separate state event for girls in recent years, there are now 33 states offering girls wrestling championships. That number was six just back in 2017-18. Overall participation nationally jumped to 31,654.
“It’s amazing,” Gaylord 120-pounder Hannah Blyveis said last winter at the Boyne tourney. “It’s an MHSAA sport now, and we’ve been fighting for this for a long time. It’s an accomplishment to have this many girls at a tournament.”
Schools like Holland West Ottawa, Ovid-Elsie, Midland and Fowlerville hosted girls tournaments last season. West Ottawa had an all-girls schedule of seven tournaments, including sectionals.
“We’ve doubled our numbers every year,” West Ottawa coach Ryan Lancaster said at the Boyne tournament. “With the sport sanctioned this year, a lot more girls will do it. People like Rusty Nyland at Traverse City West really pushing girls wrestling really helped, too.”
North Carolina, which is sanctioning the sport in the 2023-24 school year, saw participation rates more than triple in the last three years.
Likewise, more and more colleges are adding women’s wrestling as a sport. At 40 four-year universities, women’s wrestling has been added just since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, mostly at the Division II level and below. Only esports has grown faster, with 47 colleges adding that activity.
On a separate note, one of the other female sports surging is flag football.
Ten states run some level of girls flag football sponsorship, with Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Nevada currently conducting state championships. Pilot programs in Colorado, California, New York, Arizona, Alaska and Montana are in the works. The latest 2022 NFHS survey indicated a 40-percent participation increase since the 2018-19 survey, rising from 11,209 to 15,716.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.