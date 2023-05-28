TRAVERSE CITY — The bar was raised substantially this year.
Hannah Becker still beat it.
USA Track and Field decreased the times required to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, more significantly on the women’s side than the men’s. That didn’t matter in the end for Becker in Saturday’s 41st annual Bayshore Marathon in Traverse City.
“Around 18 to 20 (miles), oof, I didn’t think I had it in me,” Becker said. “I was hurting pretty bad. And then at 24 to 25, I saw I still was where I was supposed to be at. That last two miles, I just really gave it literally everything I had. I was sprinting it out to the finish line. I knew it was going to be close.”
The 24-year-old All-American at Grand Valley State University and Wheaton College beat the Olympic Team Trials time by 2.4 seconds, finishing the 26.2-mile race in 2:36:57.6 in just her second marathon, sprinting at the end to make the qualifying mark. She didn’t know for sure if she’d met the mark until being informed of her official time during post-race interviews.
While the men’s time decreased from 2:19 to 2:18, knocking off only a minute, women saw their Olympic Trials times lowered eight minutes from 2:45 to 2:37.
The reduction in qualifying times came in reaction to a glut of 2020 Trials qualifiers — 260 men and 512 women, according to the USATF website. Of those, just 169 men and 91 women would have qualified by the new standards.
The Bayshore received official status as a USATF qualifier this year.
With that in mind, Becker wrote target times in marker on her left forearm for various points in the race along Old Mission Peninsula.
“At 20 miles I started falling off the pace,” Becker said. “I didn’t know if I was going to be able to do it, but then I got that second wind at the end. I just tried to trust that and prayed and ran as hard as I could at the end. Last two miles, I saw that I still had a chance, so I just went for it.”
Becker wins $1,000 and an additional $500 for breaking the course record, set last year by Dot McMahan (2:37:13).
“All along the way, I just had to trust the people that believed in me and trust the gift that God has given me to be able to run,” Becker said. “I didn’t know if I could do it. But I figured I was going to give it everything I had — and that is exactly what I did.”
The Eau Claire, Wisconsin, native had run only one other marathon after a stellar college career at Grand Valley and Wheaton. She won the 2021 Division II cross country national championship and was a multiple All-American in the steeplechase. She won the Doris Brown Heritage Award in 2021 as NCAA Division II Women’s Cross Country National Athlete of the Year.
Seven months ago, she ran the 2022 Twin Cities Marathon from Minneapolis to St. Paul, finishing 74th out of 6,485 overall, seventh out of 2,791 females and first in the 19-24 age group with a time of 2:48:17.
Her husband ran the Bayshore half marathon. She saw him at mile nine, where he said she was on pace.
“I thought today was my best shot,” she said. “I had coaches that believed in me all the way. My Wheaton College coach my freshman year, he told me he thought I had it in me.”
Becker was 21st out of 1,397 overall marathon entrants. The women’s marathon field consisted of 565 runners.
Jesse Becker finished in 1:11:05.2, 11th out of 2,941 half-marathon entries.
Becker said she visited Traverse City twice before as a tourist, although she didn’t enter any Bayshore races until this year.
“This whole area, the Old Mission Peninsula, Leelanau Peninsula, are amazing places,” Becker said. “We went to Sleeping Bear Sand Dunes, just everywhere exploring northern Michigan. It’s an awesome place. Most beautiful place in the country, I think, or one of them at least. We had to take advantage of being so close to that.”
Runner-up Hannah Bast didn’t even intend to run the Bayshore.
“I wasn’t planning on running a marathon this spring, but I had a really good training block and thought, ‘This looks like a good one to sign up for,’” Bast said. “It was great crossing the finish line. The cheering coming through the last 0.2 miles is definitely what you need as you’re coming through the finish.”
The 30-year-old from Indianapolis crossed the finish line in 2:42:24.5, which was 30th overall among all competitors, male and female.
Bast said her top goal was the hit the trials qualification mark, but when that hope dissipated, she shot for her personal record instead, which she beat by well over two minutes.
“A lot of it is mental, especially when I knew I wasn’t going to get my A goal, just hanging on and sticking with it,” Bast said. “The half-marathoners on the course were super encouraging. They were cheering me on, so that helped a lot to stick with it.”
She said looking for her coach, husband, parents and friends on the course also helped her pull through her first Bayshore.
Kathryn Fluehr of Colorado won the half marathon title in 1:16:35, while Erika Fluehr of New Jersey won the 10K women’s race in 35:29.9.
Jami Hollandsworth of Williamsburg won the 10K masters title in 37:39.2, taking second overall. Leah Foley of Goodrich won the half marathon masters title in 1:24:25.7.
