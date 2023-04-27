KINGSLEY — Kingsley's Bailey Charter had enough of losing.
In her five-goal performance against Benzie Central (0-6-1, 0-4), she helped snap their 0-5-1 start to the season by scoring five of the seven goals in their 7-1 victory Wednesday.
Goalkeeper Claire Dutton had herself a day by collecting four saves in the net, along with tacking in a goal. When Dutton was on the field, Moira Martz got time in the net and came away with three saves.
Kalee Schelich assisted on one of the goals while getting a goal for herself.
The Stags travel to Leland on Monday and the Huskies hope to put an end to their losing streak at home on Friday against Reed City.
GIRLS SOCCER
Grayling 8
Houghton Lake 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (3-5-1, 3-5-1 Lake Michigan) welcome Sault Ste Marie on Thursday.
Manistee 1
Ludington 1
UP NEXT: Manistee (5-1-1) hosts Hart on Monday.
BASEBALL
Gaylord SM 2 6
Boyne City 2 3
Gaylord St. Mary: Dillon Croff 7 IP, 2 HA, 2 R, ER, 2 BB, 10 K; Brody Jeffers (W) 2 IP, 2 HA, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2K; 2 R, H, SB, 2 RBI; Hogan McKinley 2 H, 2 RBI. Brain Keister R, H.
Boyne City: Mason Wilcox RBI, BB, SB; Connor Ratkovich R, H; Owen Hewitt 2 H, 2B, 3 RBI.
East Jordan 1 5
Petoskey 0 4
East Jordan: Korbyn Russell (WP) 6 IP, 3 HA, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K; Lucas Stone (W) 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, K; Brenden Aenis R, 2 H, RBI; Dawson Carey H, RBI; Steven Anderson R, H, 2 RBI.
SOFTBALL
Boyne City 9 11
Pickford 1 4
Boyne City: Delaney Vollmer (W) 6 IP, 6 HA, 12 K; GSH; Addy Cosier (W) 6 IP 4 BB, 6 K, 7 H; Lucy Uy 5 H, 4 1B, 2B; Katelynn Dittmar 2 H 2B, 1B; Savannah Kroondyk 1B; Maggie Miller 2B; Karli Hayden 1B; Savannah Kroondyk 1B; Sadie Kroondyk 1B.
Bellaire 28 21
Boyne Falls 7 8
Bellaire: Addy Patton (W) 5.2 IP, 1 HA, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB; Olivia Watrous (W) 4 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 2 K; Alex Dawson 8 R, 7 H, 1 SB, 4 B, 4 RBI; Madi Depew 8 R, 9 H, 2B, 3 SB, HR, 6 RBI; Abi Yuhaus 7 R, 5 H, 2B, 4 RBI; Genevieve Massey 4 R, 3 H, 3 RBI, BB; Watrous 4 R, 4 H, 3 RBI, SB, 3 RBI; Karsyn Fischer 3 R, H, RBI, 3 BB; Grace Page 2 R, 3 H, 3 RBI; Sophia McCleese R, 3 H, 4 RBI.
Glen Lake 8 26
Forest Area 7 1
Glen Lake: Annabelle Roach (WP) 8 IP, 10 HA, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 K; Tila Semple 2.2 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 3 BB, K; Chole Crick 4 R, 3 H, BB, 2 RBI; Jessie Pugh 7 R, 5 H, 3 RBI, BB, 2B, 4 SB; Paige Flores RBI; Liv Mikowski 3 H, 4 H, 2B, 2 3B, HR, 9 RBI; Madelyn Aylsworth 2 RBI, 2 BB.
Petoskey 20 22
East Jordan 0 18
Petoskey: Sammy Wodek (WP) 4 IP, 4 HA, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Kaite Hansen (WP) 3 IP, 9 H, 12 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 6 K; 6 R, 4 H, HR, 6 RBI; Kenzie Bromley 5 R, 6 H, HR, 7 RBI; Aubrey Williams 7 R, 3 H, 2B, 4 RBI, 5 BB; Jaidyn Ecker 2 R, 3 H, 4 RBI, 2 SB; Vivian Hartman R, 2 H, SB, 2 RBI; Autumn Conklin 5 R, 5 H, 4 RBI.
LACROSSE
Petoskey 19
Sault Ste. Marie 5
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (3-4-1) welcomes Portage Northern on Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
TC St Francis 6
Petoskey 2
Traverse City St. Francis: 2S — Mary Kate Anshley 6-1, 6-1; 3S — Ava Pomaranski 6-0, 6-2; 4S — Audrey Lee 6-0, 6-0; 1D — Lily Lurvey/Caroline Knox 6-2, 6-2; 3D — Alyssa Corpus/Elly March 5-7,7-5,10-6; 5D — Gigi Piedmonte/Anna Cate Maday 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.
Petoskey: 1S — Katya Peck 6-1, 6-0; 2D — Abby Donovan/Remington Barnadyn 6-3, 6-1, 11-0.
BOYS GOLF
ARCADIA — Glen Lake came away with the victory at Arcadia Bluffs Golf Club on Wednesday, as Suttons Bay finished in second.
Golf Course: Arcadia Bluffs Golf Club
Top five area performers: 1. Blake O'Connor (Glen Lake) 73; 2. Nathan Schaub (Suttons Bay) 76; 3. Michael Houtteman (Glen Lake) 77; 4. Ethan Novak (Glen Lake) 84; 4. Garrett Moss (Glen Lake) 84; 6. Drew Dezelski (Glen Lake) 87.
