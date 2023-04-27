Now comes the pressure.
Let’s see if the Detroit Lions are up to it.
With an overhauled roster, loaded coaching staff and competent front office, the Lions somehow accomplished what most thought was the impossible: Becoming the darlings of the NFL.
It’s much easier to get momentum toward an accomplishment as big as becoming and NFL contender than actually doing it, and acing another draft would put Detroit squarely in that spotlight. The Lions have been in this spot before, with national pundits declaring the perennial underdogs ready to join the big dogs.
Each time, they’ve failed to deliver.
So what’s different this time?
Well, Detroit seems to have found the right guy to lead the team in Dan Campbell. They found a general manager in Brad Holmes who has largely nailed his first two drafts in Detroit.
Another quality draft added to an already-rising roster could seal Detroit’s rise. We’ve heard that before. Seeing it is another thing.
But, you have to be encouraged by the Lions’ direction. Betting in Las Vegas and on major sites shows that not just Michiganders are feeling a resurgence in Detroit. The Lions have been receiving bettors’ favor all over as many try to get in early bets on who will win the NFC North, the NFC as a whole and various individual awards.
Thursday plays a big part in continuing that confidence many are displaying for a franchise that hasn’t done that much in the last quarter century.
The Lions were gifted the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s draft in the Matthew Stafford trade. Holmes better make use of it. Last year’s first-rounder from that trade turned into Jameson Williams, the speedy receiver who missed much of last year as expected recovering from an injury, but will miss an additional six game this year for betting on college football from inside the Lions facility.
The sixth pick is both a blessing and a conundrum. Perhaps a quarterback-needy team wants to trade up to sixth. That’s the best-case scenario. Having to stay put, with quarterbacks, players with red flags or ones who are a bit of a reach at that spot is the predicament Holmes faces.
Taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter seems like a fit from both need and talent perspectives. The red flags of potential legal troubles and questionable work ethic are not fits. Then there’s the fact that Seattle at No. 5 is suddenly the Vegas odds-on favorite to take Carter, so maybe that decision gets made for them, which could entice a team to trade up for one of the sliding quarterbacks.
We’ll see around 9 p.m. Thursday, likely while the draft goes to commercial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.