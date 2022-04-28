Lions fans, meet your new best friend, Travon Walker.
No, he isn’t Detroit’s likely pick at No. 2 overall. He’s the Georgia defensive lineman who’s shot up NFL draft boards after an eye-popping combine performance. Many folks now have the Jacksonville Jaguars poised to take Walker instead of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.
If that indeed does happen, Lions fans can thank the Jags for continuing to Matt Millen themselves, which gift wraps Hutchinson.
So let’s assume that occurs.
The Lions add a critical defensive end who creates pressure on the quarterback and also plays the run. Check off one need. Now try to address as many of the others as possible.
The progress the Lions made last year was great, given it was such a complete overhaul. Three wins and a tie isn’t a great starting point, but the team showed what fans wanted in Dan Campbell’s leadership.
As usual, the Lions’ needs are aplenty, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Questions about the defense abound, and even with eight selections in the draft — five of those in the first three rounds — GM Brad Holmes can’t answer them all.
The defense needs talent infusion at all levels. Defensive ends and tackles to push the pocket and create QB pressure, multiple linebackers that can pursue and cover, and a safety to pair with Tracy Walker are musts. DeShon Elliott provides a nice reclamation project signing at safety, but he’s also a player who’s battled the injury bug his whole NFL career, so counting on 17 games is a massive risk.
Then the remaining picks can be used to address the offense. Expect a wide receiver with one of those first five picks. Expect a tight end with a later selection. If they acquire extra picks or someone unexpectedly falls, don’t be surprised by depth picks at running back and the line.
What you likely won’t see is a quarterback. That’s a move for next year, when the QB class is much better.
The Lions’ picks at Nos. 32 and 34 are right in the sweet spot for the defensive needs they have. Safeties like Lewis Cine (Georgia) and Jaquan Brisker (Penn State) could be there (or Dax Hill in a dream scenario), plus edge rushers like Boye Mafe (Minnesota) and David Ojabo (Michigan), linebackers like Chad Muma (Wyoming) or Leo Chenal (Wisconsin). They land any two of those at 32 and 34, and the defense gets an instant upgrade.
Then you see who falls to the third round, where Detroit has two more picks. Defense looks like another strength in that area of the draft, and another defensive piece and either a receiver or tight end make sense there.
The Lions are in a great position in a draft deep at the needs they look to drastically improve. If Holmes can hit on as many picks as he did last year (when he also landed several contributors as undrafted free agents), the outlook looks good for a nice jump in wins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.