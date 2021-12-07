FILE - In this Friday, July 27, 2018 file photo, the logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite. Amazon says it will stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom because of a dispute over fees that the payment company charges. The e-commerce giant said in a message to customers Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, that they won't be able to use Visa credit cards after January 19, 2022, blaming "the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”