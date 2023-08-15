MARION, Kan. — A few people in this rural central Kansas town of about 2,000 said they were unaware of the recent raid on the Marion County Record newspaper office.
Others wanted to avoid commenting on the wave of national attention Marion has received since its police department raided the local newspaper and the home of the publisher and owner Eric Meyer on Friday morning.
Those who chose to speak seemed perplexed by what happened, including the sudden death of 98-year-old Joan Meyer on the day after the raid. She had co-owned the newspaper with her son.
Police seized computers, cell phones and other assets needed to publish the Marion County Record on Friday, executing a warrant signed off on by Marion County Court Magistrate Judge Laura Viar. The warrant alleged there was probable cause to believe that identity theft and unlawful computer acts may have been committed that concerned a Marion restaurant owner, Kari Newell.
Owner and publisher Eric Meyer has strongly denied his newspaper has done anything wrong.
When contacted at the police station in the early morning, Police Chief Gideon Cody directed questions to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
KBI Director Tony Mattivi released a statement Sunday saying the agency needed to investigate any allegations of wrongdoing.
