KINGSLEY — Two Michigan Department of Corrections officers found dead “will be missed by many.”
Tara Kelley and Angelina Winn, longtime officers at Oaks Correctional Facility in Manistee, were identified as the two people discovered dead in Kingsley on Friday, according to a Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department release.
Several Sheriff’s Department officials, including Sheriff Tom Bensley, did not return multiple calls Friday and Saturday, but shared a copy of the release posted online.
The pair were found in their Walton Road home in Kingsley, according to the post and a statement by MDOC Public Information Officer Chris Gautz.
Autopsies are pending and social media posts list no suspected cause of death. A statement released Friday notes investigators have “no reason to believe that there is a threat to the public.”
A letter shared with Oaks employees by MDOC Director Heidi Washington states the Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police continue investigating the incident.
“Today is a sad day for the MDOC family,” she wrote.
Winn, a 20-year employee, and Kelley, who’d worked with MDOC for 19, were both hired in as officers at Pugsley Correctional Facility.
They moved to Oaks in 2016 after the now-defunct Pugsley was shuttered.
