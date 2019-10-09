TRAVERSE CITY –Thousands receiving behavioral health services will lose access to mental health and substance abuse counseling if the state finalizes pending rule changes for Licensed Professional Counselors, say Munson Healthcare officials.
A bill aimed at maintaining the current scope of practice for LPC’s will be reviewed by the Senate after unanimously passing the House of Representatives, Wednesday.
If HB 4325 is not signed into law, the new rules could go into effect as early as mid-November.
“This has garnered the attention of the whole state’s healthcare industry and rightfully so,” said Gabe Schneider, Munson Healthcare’s director of government relations.
“We’re in a period of healthcare shortage in behavioral health, especially in rural areas, so to think about removing more providers from the workforce? Certainly we can understand the frustration.”
More than a thousand people like Allison Wilson, a licensed professional counselor with Child & Family Services of Michigan, attended a public hearing on the proposed changes in Lansing on Friday.
Schnieder said Munson submitted a letter to the state’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs in “strong opposition” and “greatly opposed” to the changes.
Spokesman Matthew Erickson for the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs spokesman Matthew Erickson said 173 people spoke at the hearing, information was not currently available on the numbers who spoke for and against, though a transcript of the hearing is currently being produced.
Erickson said in an email that counselors will still be able to practice their profession under the new rules. And that the pending rules would simply, "move the existing language from one section to the proper section under the training and education portion of the rules.
But Wilson had a different take.
“There were at least a hundred people giving testimony and all the people I observed were not in favor of the changes,” Wilson said. “I don’t think LARA was prepared for that kind of showing from LPCs.”
At issue is whether LPCs – providers who have Master’s degrees in counseling and supervised post-graduate experience – should legally be able to diagnose, treat, and bill private and public insurance for their services the way they have for decades.
A ruling by then-Attorney General Bill Schutte’s office in 1989 stated that LPCs did not have the authority to diagnose patients or use psychotherapy techniques, Schneider said, and LARA staff has been trying to implement rule changes since that time with little success.
This summer LARA submitted proposed rule changes for LPCs, verbiage that called for eliminating their ability to use “counseling techniques” with clients or to “diagnose and identify the problem,” making standard counseling decisions a violation of their professional code of ethics.
“I think it would be quite devastating,” said Terry LaCroix-Kelty, Munson Healthcare’s director of behavioral health. “I’m stunned that this is even being presented.”
Across its nine hospitals, Munson Healthcare employs 53 LPCs, Schneider said, who each serve dozens of clients.
Wilson is one of six LPCs at Child & Family Services, who together serve 150 clients, she said.
There are about 10,000 LPCs in the state, according to the Michigan Mental Health Counselors Association, whose jobs are in jeopardy if the rule changes are made.
“We would not be able to use LPCs any longer,” said LaCroix-Kelty. “We must have people who are able to asses and provide treatment and bill insurance and I think it would be quite devastating to all behavioral health organizations.”
If passed into law, HB4325 would take precedence over LARA’s policies and rules.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.