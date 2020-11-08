Hurricanes and pandemics have some things in common. They sometimes appear out of nowhere, can give you little time to prepare, and leave behind a landscape behind that is not as recognizable as before they arrived.
When I wrote a column for the 2019 Economic Outlook, a pandemic was not on the horizon. We were expecting challenges but nothing that would mean closing some of our outpatient services for a time, and spending more than double the normal budgeted amount for personal protective equipment supplies for staff and physicians.
Whether we are in the eye of the storm just before another wave of the pandemic hits, or are heading into calmer waters and a more normal return to business, is not yet clear.
What is clear is that Munson Healthcare will continue to provide quality health services in northern Michigan and continue to change in ways that allow us to meet patient needs and remain a strong organization for the future.
One of the things we did early in the pandemic is quickly ramp up our ability for clinicians to see patients in a virtual visit when that is appropriate.
We continue to build on that capability. It makes sense to see your provider in person for some conditions, but other times, such as a general feeling of weakness or recurring minor ailment, it may be perfectly appropriate to first see the provider through a computer screen and talk issues through — before making the next step.
Munson Healthcare practices have completed more than 25,000 video visits since March.
More than 1,000 users across 80 practices/departments are registered for our video visit platform.
To get some perspective: In April, 56 percent of visits were completed by video or phone and 44 percent were in-person.
As important in-person appointments and services have returned, we still see big value in using telemedicine for patient safety, patient convenience, and efficiency for providers.
Recently, 10 percent of practice visits have been virtual across all specialties.
Highest users of virtual visits include:
- Behavioral Health: 92 percent virtual
- Sleep Disorders Clinic: 78 percent virtual
- Munson Medical Center Endocrinology & Metabolism: 60 percent virtual
- Empire Family Care: 31 percent virtual
- Munson Family Practice: 28 percent virtual
- Grayling Primary Care: 22 percent virtual
Munson Healthcare also is creating a new self-sustaining world-class Comprehensive Neurovascular Program. The goal is ensuring all patients, from year-round residents to seasonal visitors, have access to interventional stroke care.
New equipment and the recruitment of neurosurgeon Dr. Gary Rajah, M.D., earlier this year mean lives already have been saved and outcomes have been improved since time is so important in caring for a stroke patient.
Last year, more than 500 patients in northern Michigan would have benefitted from close-to-home interventional care.
Prior to Dr. Rajah joining the organization, stroke patients requiring intervention were flown to Grand Rapids.
Now these patients are able to be treated at Munson Medical Center using new biplane X-ray technology that as of today is only found in two or three other hospitals in the nation. We are the only hospital in the state with this technology.
This machine uses two rotating cameras, one on each side of the patient, to give clinicians highly detailed imaging of blood vessels, soft tissue, and blood flow in real-time.
The end result is that patients can receive faster, more accurate diagnostic and treatment decisions — something that save lives and improve outcomes.
The health system sees investment in this Comprehensive Neurovascular Program as a key move to keep specialty care close to home in northern Michigan.
I am proud of the staff, physicians, and volunteers who continue to work hard to ensure a positive patient experience at all of our hospitals. Several Munson Healthcare facilities were recognized for the quality of their maternity care, hospitals have received positive recognition from Leapfrog, CMS and other quality and regulatory agencies in the past year.
The strange thing about adversity is that it can bring us together. Whatever the future holds, whether more stormy weather or calmer days, Munson Healthcare will continue to be a resource and support for those we are privileged to serve.