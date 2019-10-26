WALLOON LAKE — A call for help for a suicidal man ended in an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning.
The call came in just after 12:30 a.m., according to a Michigan State Police press release. Two officers — a Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Department deputy and a Boyne City Police Department officer — found the man about two hours later in front of a vacant building at Springvale Drive and U.S. 131 in Charlevoix County.
Investigators have not yet released the man's name.
MSP Sgt. David Johnson said a struggle ensued after the officers approached the man, and he was able to “retrieve a firearm,” according to the release.
When confronted with a weapon, the officers fired at the man, the release states. Johnson said the officers rendered firstaid and requested EMS assistance.
The man died of his injuries.
Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting, and that investigation is ongoing, Johnson said.
He declined to confirm if the still-unnamed Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Department deputy or the Boyne City Police Department officer fired the fatal round, or share other details of the early morning incident.
A Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Department official declined comment and said a release would be shared soon. A phone call to the Boyne City Police Department was not immediately returned.
Neither officer was injured during the incident.
Johnson declined to share an age or other information about the man who died, but said more information would be shared once his family has been notified.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
