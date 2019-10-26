INTERLOCHEN [mdash] Roger A. Hoppe-Bontemps, 76, of Interlochen, died Oct. 22, 2019 at the Villa. He was born in Teaneck, New Jersey on Sept. 29, 1943 the son of Alvin and Audrey Hoppe. He is survived by his best friend and love, Sharon; children, Michael and Kathy Hoppe, Carol Hoppe and fri…