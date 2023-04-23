Since the Skywarn program started in the 1970s, the information from these volunteer storm spotters, “coupled with Doppler radar technology, improved satellite and other data, has enabled NWS to issue more timely and accurate warnings for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flash floods,” the National Weather Service website says.
Police and fire personnel, dispatchers, Emergency Medical Services workers, public utility workers, people affiliated with hospitals, schools, churches and nursing homes or those who have a responsibility for protecting others are encouraged to become spotters.
Training is free and typically lasts about two hours. Spotters are taught the basics of thunderstorm development, fundamentals of storm structure, how to identify potential severe weather features, the information to report and how to report it and basic severe weather safety.
For more, see SkywarnN on the National Weather Service website.
