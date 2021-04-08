LAKE LEELANAU — Mark Moseler's laughter was both hearty and heartfelt.
“My wife (Mandy) owns the place, she just lets me work here,” he said with a robust laugh that resonated across the room. “I love it.”
Then, giving pause to reflect on what he and Mandy have been through the past decade to make their Northern Latitudes Distillery near Lake Leelanau the landmark it's become, Mark spoke in a deliberate, meaningful manner.
“Mandy and I have talked about how we're blessed for having been in the business enough years that we've built up a clientele that follows us, and supports us,” he said. “I can't imagine those poor souls that are trying to start their business, or who have been in business a year, and who are trying to make a go of it. I just feel for them, every day.
“We've seen our ups and downs, but there certainly have been a lot more ups than downs. You have to try and take it as it comes. This has obviously been a year that has been different, but every day, in a business, you do what you have to do to get on, and move it forward.”
Mandy echoed her husband's words, saying the key to maintaining a certain momentum — call it innovation, if you want — in the business world is by having the ability to “... change, and adapting to stay viable.”
“We can all see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “We’re wearing our masks, protecting ourselves and each other, making the best decisions we can and soon enough we’ll be vaccinated and our lives will evolve into a new normal.”
To say the husband and wife team has weathered one storm after storm another — those churned up by Mother Nature, herself, and those unleashed by man like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — is an understatement.
“We actually moved up here from Frankfort 10 years ago during a huge snow storm, we got about 30 inches of snow overnight — perfect timing,” said Mark, laughing again. “Unbelievable! I can't believe that it's been one year (since the pandemic began).”
That said, and almost immediately after COVID took a stranglehold on just about everyone, everywhere, Mark and Mandy switched production at their facility to making the much-needed hand sanitizer.
“Our employees liked to say, 'well, what are we doing, today?' because every day, every week, seemed like a new day and a new week,” said Mark. “We started off the pandemic in March (2020) switching over to (producing) hand sanitizer, because there was nobody out and about — nobody was buying any spirits — so there was a need for hand sanitizer and we could make it, and so that's what we switched over to.
“We did that pretty exclusively from March until June. We gave away thousands of gallons, and we sold a lot near cost, because it was such a needed commodity.
“So, that was our contribution to 'the effort,' because it was so needed,” said Mark. “It was for (senior citizen) homes, it was for first responders; it wasn't just for Grand Traverse County, Benzie County and Leelanau County, it was also for Newaygo County, Alpena County, as far down as Wayne County that we had people driving up here from (to get our hand sanitizer).”
If Northern Latitudes Distillery is a family-friendly business, it's because its very foundation has been built on family. In “... expressing our gratitude to every customer who spends their hard-earned money with us, and well-made products with some creative new products to add some excitement,” Mandy added “(our business) has been all-encompassing for our family for the last decade, plus.”
“Both sets of parents worked, or work, with us,” she said. “(Our daughter), Zoe, was 10 when we began. She has grown up at the business and has cleaned, peeled lemons, decorated bags, sifted through cherries, bottled, labeled, done tastings since getting older, et cetera.
“Other business owners know this: keep your head down and keep working, but be aware of what the future is bringing you. Help those around you along the way. Surround yourself with smart, good, hard-working people.
More information is available at northernlatitudesdistillery.com; 112 East Philip Street, M-204, Lake Leelanau; 231 256-2700.