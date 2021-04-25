This year’s Momentum publication comes amid a very dynamic, fluid and uncertain time for both the world economy and our local Northern Michigan communities. Unlike last year, however, the incredible uncertainly, while intense, is much more positive and optimistic than the frightening uncertainty we confronted at this time in 2020.
We do not know every aspect of how the pandemic’s final stage will play-out, but we can be excited by the prospects.
The rough outline of our post-COVID environment is beginning to come into focus, and the initial form of our future economy is starting to take shape. We have moved beyond speculation of a ‘the next normal’ based on the prior pre-COVID state into a much more differentiated and distinct new era that marks a clear separation from the economic realities of the 2010 decade. With this massive change also comes a great opportunity to mold the future and set the course for what we want our Northern Michigan economy to look like through 2030.
The emergence of spring and the rollout of effective vaccines indicates that 2021, and very possibly the next several years, will be remembered for the rise of flexibility, innovation and experimentation across our businesses and communities. We see this in the local impact of a national and global phenomenon regarding the changing nature of work.
A significant share of the workforce is expected to remain remote post-pandemic, and workers across all industry sectors have become accustomed to more flexible schedules. Our local companies now are able to hire people remotely from around the country, which also results in businesses elsewhere hiring our local workforce for remote work. Meanwhile, entrepreneurs are moving their operations here simply because they can.
The competition to attract newly-mobile talent now hinges much more on quality of life, affordability, and the infrastructure to support flexible work. These workplace changes will have a massive impact on our smaller communities, especially those that are well-positioned to take advantage of this newfound flexibility.
- Many industries demonstrate our regional embrace of innovation, from creative new year-round farming practices to the rapid and wide-spread use of telemedicine in our health industry.
- Many of our local shops and retailers have built or strengthened their e-commerce channels.
- Our manufacturing companies adapted to pandemic demands and now are seeking to on-shore more of their supply chains.
We are in the midst of a shift in travel and tourism that is more informed and more flexible. Visitors are choosing to plan their visits throughout the fairer months, across seasons, and take advantage of mid-week rates, rather than concentrating on festivals and holiday weekends. These changes have the potential to make tourism less cyclical, with a lower impact, and more community-friendly.
Even in the public sector, we see some willingness to experiment and reconsider why we continue to uphold long-held rules and requirements with a potentially significant impact on zoning, land use, and taboos regarding alcohol and cannabis.
As we move forward with these many changes, there is also a realization among business leaders that public policy issues like housing, childcare, and welcomeness to diversity are core business issues, not ancillary concerns.
Creative destruction is a harsh economic term, but a healthy dose of creative disruption will prove to be very positive for our region going forward. In this collection of articles, you will see growth and investment for our future, driven by flexibility, innovation, experimentation, all built on a solid foundation of old-fashioned northern Michigan hard work. In short, we have a lot of good news to share with the world.