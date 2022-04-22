MLB

The 3,000 Hit Club

Pete Rose — 4,256

Ty Cobb — 4,191

Hank Aaron — 3,771

Stan Musial — 3,630

Tris Speaker — 3,514

Derek Jeter — 3,465

Carl Yastrzemski — 3,419

Cap Anson — 3,418

Honus Wagner — 3,415

Paul Molitor — 3,319

Eddie Collins — 3,315

Albert Pujols— 3,308

Willie Mays — 3,283

Eddie Murray — 3,255

Nap Lajoie — 3,242

Cal Ripken, Jr. — 3,184

Adrian Beltre — 3,166

George Brett — 3,154

Paul Waner — 3,152

Robin Yount — 3,142

Tony Gwynn — 3,141

Alex Rodriguez — 3,115

Dave Winfield — 3,110

Ichiro Suzuki — 3,089

Craig Biggio — 3,060

Rickey Henderson — 3,055

Rod Carew — 3,053

Lou Brock — 3,023

Rafael Palmeiro — 3,020

Wade Boggs — 3,010

Al Kaline — 3,007

Miguel Cabrera — 3,001

Roberto Clemente — 3,000

Detroit 13, Colorado 0

Colorado Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Joe dh 4 0 1 0 Grossman rf 4 2 3 1

Grichuk rf 3 0 2 0 Meadows lf 4 3 2 2

Bryant lf 3 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 1 2 2

Hilliard lf 1 0 1 0 Haase pr-dh 1 0 1 0

Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 2

Díaz c 4 0 0 0 W.Castro pr-3b 0 0 0 0

McMahon 3b 3 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 5 1 2 2

Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 Torkelson 1b 5 2 2 3

Iglesias ss 2 0 1 0 H.Castro ss 5 2 4 0

Trejo ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Barnhart c 5 0 2 0

Daza cf 3 0 1 0 Baddoo cf 5 2 1 1

Totals 32 0 7 0 Totals 42 13 20 13

Colorado 000 000 000 — 0

Detroit 400 104 40x — 13

DP—Colorado 1, Detroit 2. LOB—Colorado 7, Detroit 8. 2B—H.Castro (2). HR—Torkelson (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado

Senzatela L,1-1 5 10 5 5 0 3

Blach 2/3 5 4 4 1 1

Gilbreath 1 5 4 4 2 1

Chacín 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2

Detroit

Skubal W,1-1 6 5 0 0 0 6

Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 1

De Jesus 2 1 0 0 2 3

Gilbreath pitched to 9 batters in the 7th.

Umpires—Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T—3:02. A—37,566 (41,083).

deals

Saturday’s Transactions

MLB

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Activated RHP Cal Quantrill from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned LHP Tanner Tully to Columbus (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of C Jose Godoy from St. Paul (IL). Transferred RHP Jorge Alcala to the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Jhon Romero on the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated LHP Kirby Snead and OF Stephen Piscotty from the Covid-19 IL. Placed INF Drew Jackson on the Covid-19 IL. Returned LHP Sam Selman to Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated INF Kevan Padlo for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Corbin Martin from Reno (PCL). Placed RHP Sean Poppen on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 21. Traded OF Stuart Fairchild to Seattle for cash considerations.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Sanchez from Rochester (IL). Designated RHP Patrick Murphy for assignment.

WNBA

ATLANTA — Waived G Que Morrison.

INDIANA — Announced G Ali Patberg cleared waivers.

PHOENIX — Announced F/C Macee Williams cleared waivers.

NHL

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Aaron Dell from Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Promoted G Dustin Wolf from Stockton (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Justus Annunen from Colorado (AHL) loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Riley Barber and LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Joseph Cramarossa from Iowa (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled RW Scott Sabourin from Belleville (AHL) loan.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled G Felix Sandstrom from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Carl Dahlstrom from Toronto (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned G Mikhail Berdin to Manitoba (AHL).

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Tucson F Tyson Empey one game for his actions in a game on April 22 against Bakersfield.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned D Garrett McFadden to Reading (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Troy Grosenick from Boston (NHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Tulsa LW Jimmy Soper one game and fined him and undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on April 22 against Utah.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Jared Bethune from reserve. Placed F Corey Durocher on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Michael Neville from reserve. Placed F Nathan Perkovich on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Joe Masonius from reserve. Placed F Mark Rassell on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released G Ryan Lemire to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

READING ROYALS — Placed D Mike Chen on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated F Alexandre Fortin from reserve. Placed F Alexis D’Aoust on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated Fs Maxim Golod and Eddie Matsushima from reserve. Placed Fs Connor Bramwell and Ethan Stewart on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Noah Fuson from Columbus Crew 2 to a short-term loan agreement.

DC UNITED — Acquired G Luis Zamudio on a four-day loan from USL Championship affiliate Loudoun United FC.

