MLB
The 3,000 Hit Club
Pete Rose — 4,256
Ty Cobb — 4,191
Hank Aaron — 3,771
Stan Musial — 3,630
Tris Speaker — 3,514
Derek Jeter — 3,465
Carl Yastrzemski — 3,419
Cap Anson — 3,418
Honus Wagner — 3,415
Paul Molitor — 3,319
Eddie Collins — 3,315
Albert Pujols— 3,308
Willie Mays — 3,283
Eddie Murray — 3,255
Nap Lajoie — 3,242
Cal Ripken, Jr. — 3,184
Adrian Beltre — 3,166
George Brett — 3,154
Paul Waner — 3,152
Robin Yount — 3,142
Tony Gwynn — 3,141
Alex Rodriguez — 3,115
Dave Winfield — 3,110
Ichiro Suzuki — 3,089
Craig Biggio — 3,060
Rickey Henderson — 3,055
Rod Carew — 3,053
Lou Brock — 3,023
Rafael Palmeiro — 3,020
Wade Boggs — 3,010
Al Kaline — 3,007
Miguel Cabrera — 3,001
Roberto Clemente — 3,000
Detroit 13, Colorado 0
Colorado Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Joe dh 4 0 1 0 Grossman rf 4 2 3 1
Grichuk rf 3 0 2 0 Meadows lf 4 3 2 2
Bryant lf 3 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 1 2 2
Hilliard lf 1 0 1 0 Haase pr-dh 1 0 1 0
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 2
Díaz c 4 0 0 0 W.Castro pr-3b 0 0 0 0
McMahon 3b 3 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 5 1 2 2
Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 Torkelson 1b 5 2 2 3
Iglesias ss 2 0 1 0 H.Castro ss 5 2 4 0
Trejo ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Barnhart c 5 0 2 0
Daza cf 3 0 1 0 Baddoo cf 5 2 1 1
Totals 32 0 7 0 Totals 42 13 20 13
Colorado 000 000 000 — 0
Detroit 400 104 40x — 13
DP—Colorado 1, Detroit 2. LOB—Colorado 7, Detroit 8. 2B—H.Castro (2). HR—Torkelson (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Senzatela L,1-1 5 10 5 5 0 3
Blach 2/3 5 4 4 1 1
Gilbreath 1 5 4 4 2 1
Chacín 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2
Detroit
Skubal W,1-1 6 5 0 0 0 6
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 1
De Jesus 2 1 0 0 2 3
Gilbreath pitched to 9 batters in the 7th.
Umpires—Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T—3:02. A—37,566 (41,083).
deals
Saturday’s Transactions
MLB
American League
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Activated RHP Cal Quantrill from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned LHP Tanner Tully to Columbus (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of C Jose Godoy from St. Paul (IL). Transferred RHP Jorge Alcala to the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Jhon Romero on the 10-day IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated LHP Kirby Snead and OF Stephen Piscotty from the Covid-19 IL. Placed INF Drew Jackson on the Covid-19 IL. Returned LHP Sam Selman to Las Vegas (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated INF Kevan Padlo for assignment.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Corbin Martin from Reno (PCL). Placed RHP Sean Poppen on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 21. Traded OF Stuart Fairchild to Seattle for cash considerations.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Sanchez from Rochester (IL). Designated RHP Patrick Murphy for assignment.
WNBA
ATLANTA — Waived G Que Morrison.
INDIANA — Announced G Ali Patberg cleared waivers.
PHOENIX — Announced F/C Macee Williams cleared waivers.
NHL
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Aaron Dell from Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Promoted G Dustin Wolf from Stockton (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Justus Annunen from Colorado (AHL) loan.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Riley Barber and LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Joseph Cramarossa from Iowa (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled RW Scott Sabourin from Belleville (AHL) loan.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled G Felix Sandstrom from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Carl Dahlstrom from Toronto (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned G Mikhail Berdin to Manitoba (AHL).
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Tucson F Tyson Empey one game for his actions in a game on April 22 against Bakersfield.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned D Garrett McFadden to Reading (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Troy Grosenick from Boston (NHL) loan.
East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Tulsa LW Jimmy Soper one game and fined him and undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on April 22 against Utah.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Jared Bethune from reserve. Placed F Corey Durocher on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Michael Neville from reserve. Placed F Nathan Perkovich on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Joe Masonius from reserve. Placed F Mark Rassell on reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released G Ryan Lemire to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
READING ROYALS — Placed D Mike Chen on reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated F Alexandre Fortin from reserve. Placed F Alexis D’Aoust on reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Activated Fs Maxim Golod and Eddie Matsushima from reserve. Placed Fs Connor Bramwell and Ethan Stewart on reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Noah Fuson from Columbus Crew 2 to a short-term loan agreement.
DC UNITED — Acquired G Luis Zamudio on a four-day loan from USL Championship affiliate Loudoun United FC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.