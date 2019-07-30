TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan rose to fourth place among the 50 states in aerospace manufacturing attractiveness, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.
The state had been ranked eighth in 2018. The move up the list makes Michigan the best in the Midwest. Washington led the top 10, followed by Georgia, California, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Arizona and Oregon.
Michigan is home to more than 800 aerospace companies. The state has attracted almost $750 million in additional aerospace capital investment during the last 18 months, a release from PricewaterhouseCoopers stated.
Michigan's high placement is significant because it acknowledges the state's aerospace history, sustainability and industry growth, Tony Vernaci, President of the Aerospace Industry Association of Michigan, said in the release. The Aerospace Industry Association of Michigan is a non-profit industry organization.
PricewaterhouseCoopers' considered six factors to create its list. The company ranked Michigan No. 1 in tax policy, No. 3 in economy, 14 in industry, 23 in both infrastructure and cost, and 28 in labor.
The report states that Michigan has "a favorable corporate tax structure, with a flat rate of 6%, and a healthy economy."
It mentions that Michigan is home to at least 18 educational institutions with aerospace and aviation-related degrees and curriculum, which provides a supply of skilled workers. It states that aerospace companies are taking advantage of Michigan's skilled automotive workforce and the large manufacturing base.
PricewaterhouseCoopers also ranked nations for aerospace manufacturing attractiveness. The United States led the 2019 top 10, followed by Canada, Singapore, United Kingdom, Australia, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Hong Kong and South Korea.
Read the complete report at https://tinyurl.com/aerospacerank.
