While summer events were being canceled due to COVID-19, universities and colleges in Michigan announced plans for the fall, bringing hope that business would continue as usual in the fall.
A majority of public universities in the state plan to welcome students back to campus for the upcoming academic year.
Universities like Northern Michigan and Central Michigan announced an early start to the fall semester in an effort to mitigate the spread. However, some students aren’t feeling as hopeful.
Fourth year Central Michigan University student, Cole Wernette is studying finance and political science.
“I just think that the university’s decision to open back up was based on many people being uncertain whether the semester is being held online as opposed to face-to-face,” Wernette said. “It’s no secret that CMU is hurting for students right now and by assuring them that they will have school in person, students are far more likely to come back.”
The goal of an early semester is to reduce the number of breaks where students travel home and return to campus.
Despite reducing travel, Wernette said an early semester is the wrong call. He said many students, like himself, are finishing internships and spending their summer break across the state.
“By starting earlier, you actually increase the chances that someone brings it (the virus) back that first week because of the incubation period issue,” he said.
Wernette said beginning the fall semester with online classes would’ve been the best scenario.
“In this day and age, if one student were to get COVID it's back to all online classes,” Wernette said. “It’s really more a question of when not if. Clearly the university is being considerate of students’ travels because they combined winter and thanksgiving break, but it is basically inevitable that someone catches it.”
Northwestern Michigan College has not yet announced changes to its academic calendar.
But, the college recently released learning options for students during the fall semester. General education courses are planned to include a hybrid of in person and remote classes. Classes will be livestreamed and attended by both students and faculty virtually.
“It’ll be similar to an in-person class in that it will be at a set time,” NMC spokesperson Diana Fairbanks said. “But instead of students driving to campus and meeting the instructor and the rest of the class, one will be tuning into their Zoom meeting.”
Fairbanks said an early start or end date to the upcoming fall semester is a part of the discussion.
“At this point we’re still recommending following the academic calendar as it is laid out,” she said. “But, we recognize where we may see an option to adjust that is the idea of returning to campus after the Thanksgiving break. Right now, we’re not planning on changing that but we do understand that that may be something we need to keep an eye on.”
The plan to date takes a similar approach as Michigan State University. The public university will begin the fall semester in the first week of September, which is on track with the previous schedule.
The difference, Michigan State University plans to end the fall semester online.
MSU graduate student, Jaime DeKraker said she was more concerned about her future plans prior to the university announcement.
“With them being one of the last schools to put out a statement saying that, I was kind of just on edge, waiting and hoping that they would make a statement saying that they would have classes in the fall,” she said.
DeKraker is studying social work. She said for this reason, she’s happy with the decision to have in person classes, one of her courses requires her to have field experience.
So far, she said her classes are in person but she doesn’t know if she’ll be required to wear a mask or maintain social distancing. The university’s plans have yet to release this information.
“I think everyones just trying to do the best that they can with what they’ve been given,” she said.
Northern Michigan University was the first public university to announce its plans to return to in person instruction. The reason: its location.
“Our experience with the COVID virus has been different than downstate,” university spokesperson Derek Hall said.
Economic experts suspect other reasons. Some say universities announced plans early on in hopes to help enrollment numbers.
“My suspicion: Colleges are holding out hope of in person classes in order to keep up enrollments,” University of Michigan economic professor Susan Dynarski wrote on Twitter.
Hall said based on feedback, Hall said high school seniors are looking forward to the fall.
“They're very eager to get here based off what they just experienced in a closing year of high school and start college,” Hall said.
He said it is difficult to tell if that excitement shows in enrollment numbers.
“Our numbers are tracking a little bit lower than last year,” Hall said. “It’s really tough to compare this year to last year because this year is nothing like a year we’ve had before.”
He said the university anticipates a decline this academic year, along with universities across the state.
“We’re all recruiting from the same pool and that pool is smaller this year than it was last year, then you layer on top of that the COVID crisis,” he said. “It’s a tough situation all across the board.”
From a financial standpoint, Dynarski said it benefits universities to call it early.
“If they tell the difficult truth now, many students will decide to take a year off. This will send college finances into a tailspin,” she said.
Chart:
Early semester:
Central Michigan University - In person courses offered
Northern Michigan University - In person courses offered
Lake Superior State University - In person courses offered
In person Instruction: *Just because it’s in person, doesn’t mean everyone will be on campus
*Online courses still offered - define
Michigan State University Same academic schedule, *Online only after Thanksgiving Break
Eastern Michigan University - with hybrid
Western Michigan University
Saginaw Valley State University
Mid Michigan College- with hybrid
Hybrid:
Oakland University - They say “Hybrid” - Basically, in person - majority - just moving to larger rooms
Lansing Community College *Courses that require labs, in person
Fully online:
University of Michigan - release plans before the end of June
