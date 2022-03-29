GIRLS PREP HOOPS
AP Division 3 all-state team
The 2022 Associated Press Division 3 girls’ basketball All-State team as selected by a panel of eight Michigan sportswriters.
Player of the Year: Mya Petticord, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep
Coach of the Year: Aleah Holcomb, Kent City
First Team All-State
Mya Petticord, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, Sr.
Lizzy Liedel, Erie Mason, Sr.
Lexie Bowers, Kent City, Jr.
Grace Bradford, Maple City Glen Lake, Sr.
Emma Schierbeek, McBain, Sr.
Adelyn Moore, Caro, Jr.
Ally Schultz, St. Ignace, Sr.
Kyla Wiersema, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian, Sr.
Samantha Dietz, Watervliet, Jr.
Mackenzie Miller, Schoolcraft, Sr.
Stephanie Utomi, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, So.
Karianna Woods, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, Sr.
Second Team All-State
Taylor Petrosky, Charlevoix, Sr.
Erin Sherwood, Dansville, Sr.
Madelyn Geers, Kent City, So.
Honorable Mention
Regan Finkbeiner, Hemlock; Melanie Moore, Bishop Foley; Emma Smieska, Leslie; Aydan Dalak, Reese; Avery Collins, Blissfield; Stacy Utomi, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep; Marybeth Halonen, Calumet; Lauren Wilder, Manton; Zoie Bamm, Brooklyn Columbia Central; Tadassa Brown, Brooklyn Columbia Central; Kennedi Stout, Carson City-Crystal; Jessica Robbins, Maple City Glen Lake; Lorna Strieff, Laingsburg; Alexis Snodgrass, Hartford; Faith Edwards, Centreville; Allison Starbuck, Bloomingdale; Catherine McMahon, Kalamazoo Hackett; Haylie Wilson, Bronson; Emma Allison, Bloomingdale; Brooke Craven, Whitmore Lake; Mackenzie Baker, Jonesville; Emily Grulke, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest; Emily Bender, Sandusky; Kendall Zoulek, Shelby; Addi Hovey, Hart; Aspen Boutell, Hart; Maddie Wiersema, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian; Ellie Knapp, Niles-Brandywine; Kendall Standfest, Elk Rapids; Maggie Napont, Traverse City St. Francis; Mackenzie Bisballe, Lake City; Braelyn Berry, Morley Stanwood; Madison Garbow, Morley Stanwood; Chloe Watson, Hemlock; Halen McLaughlin, Sanford Meridian; Madison Travis, Farwell; Gabi Lutchka, Grass Lake; Megan Zeitz, Dansville; Mallory Wheeler, Reading; Chloe Bisballe, Lake City; Colleen Hegewald, Traverse City St. Francis; Sophie Gustavson, Saugatuck, Bailey Stimac, St. Charles; Isabelle Beach, Saginaw Valley Lutheran; Josie Johnson, Reese; Saylar Cuthrell, Cass City; Jessica Robbins, Maple City Glen Lake; Ryleigh Zinn, Genessee; Jordyn Lawrence, Durand; Alexis Miller, New Lothrop; LaBria Austin, Buchanan; Delaney Seaman, Ithaca .
Coaches
Bill Tisron, Lake City; Mike Sykes, Dansville; Ray Joseph, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Travis Rosema, Hart; Jason Bradford, Maple City Glen Lake; Tanner Smith, Sanford Meridian; Michael Groulx, Farwell
Voting panel: Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer; Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal; David Goricki, The Detroit News; Marc Vieau, The Cadillac News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Doug Donnelly, Adrian Daily Telegram
BOWLING
Bellaire Lanes & Games
Men’s High Series
Tom Baeckeroot — 659 (235-216-208)
Gordon Hulburt — 654 (236-221)
Jake Kauffman — 653 (229-212-212)
John Fahner — 644 (248-203)
Ray Cleis — 642 (235-216)
Brian Zapalski — 632 (218-210-204)
Jake Kauffman — 615 (235)
Jason Warren — 613 (234)
Shaw Strieter — 610 (234-221)
Dave Lobert — 608 (255)
Andrew Hulburt — 608 (226-209)
Rob Bailey — 608 (225)
Bob Bush — 600 (236-212)
Men’s High Game
Steve White — 244
Steve White — 235
Rod Leathers — 234
Kevin Kuhn — 231
Tom Davidson — 225
Andrew Hulburt — 225
Jim Allen — 216
Jarred Moody — 215
Josh Watrous — 212
Gordon Hulburt — 212
Tod Cook — 212
Bryan Robinson — 211
Stan Groner — 209
Dell Johnston — 208
Jake Kauffman — 207
Dylan Holm — 205
Ray Cleis — 204
Gordon Hulburt — 204
Jarred Moody — 202
Derrick Marsh — 202
Erik Bates — 202
Rod Leathers — 201
Tod Cook — 200
Jake Kauffman — 200
Nick Brown — 200
Dell Johnston — 200
Women’s High Series
Tiffany Massey — 627 (232-203-192)
Debbie Patton — 576 (212-189-175)
Tammi Friday — 554 (207-191)
Eleonore Franczak — 544 (206-184)
Amy Allen — 532 (190)
Terri Cleis — 527 (187-186)
Sarah Leathers — 526 (191-176)
Sharlyn Chapman — 522 (187-186)
Donna Benson — 522 (183-180)
Tiffany Massey — 518 (187)
Debbie Patton — 513 (180-177)
Jane Zych — 507 (201)
Karen Thomas — 502 (203)
Women’s High Game
Susan Ingram — 186
Dawn Keyes — 184
Iris Bock — 184
Rhiannon Pomerville — 183
Sarah Leathers — 180
