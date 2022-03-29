GIRLS PREP HOOPS

AP Division 3 all-state team

The 2022 Associated Press Division 3 girls’ basketball All-State team as selected by a panel of eight Michigan sportswriters.

Player of the Year: Mya Petticord, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep

Coach of the Year: Aleah Holcomb, Kent City

First Team All-State

Mya Petticord, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, Sr.

Lizzy Liedel, Erie Mason, Sr.

Lexie Bowers, Kent City, Jr.

Grace Bradford, Maple City Glen Lake, Sr.

Emma Schierbeek, McBain, Sr.

Adelyn Moore, Caro, Jr.

Ally Schultz, St. Ignace, Sr.

Kyla Wiersema, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian, Sr.

Samantha Dietz, Watervliet, Jr.

Mackenzie Miller, Schoolcraft, Sr.

Stephanie Utomi, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, So.

Karianna Woods, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, Sr.

Second Team All-State

Taylor Petrosky, Charlevoix, Sr.

Erin Sherwood, Dansville, Sr.

Madelyn Geers, Kent City, So.

Honorable Mention

Regan Finkbeiner, Hemlock; Melanie Moore, Bishop Foley; Emma Smieska, Leslie; Aydan Dalak, Reese; Avery Collins, Blissfield; Stacy Utomi, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep; Marybeth Halonen, Calumet; Lauren Wilder, Manton; Zoie Bamm, Brooklyn Columbia Central; Tadassa Brown, Brooklyn Columbia Central; Kennedi Stout, Carson City-Crystal; Jessica Robbins, Maple City Glen Lake; Lorna Strieff, Laingsburg; Alexis Snodgrass, Hartford; Faith Edwards, Centreville; Allison Starbuck, Bloomingdale; Catherine McMahon, Kalamazoo Hackett; Haylie Wilson, Bronson; Emma Allison, Bloomingdale; Brooke Craven, Whitmore Lake; Mackenzie Baker, Jonesville; Emily Grulke, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest; Emily Bender, Sandusky; Kendall Zoulek, Shelby; Addi Hovey, Hart; Aspen Boutell, Hart; Maddie Wiersema, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian; Ellie Knapp, Niles-Brandywine; Kendall Standfest, Elk Rapids; Maggie Napont, Traverse City St. Francis; Mackenzie Bisballe, Lake City; Braelyn Berry, Morley Stanwood; Madison Garbow, Morley Stanwood; Chloe Watson, Hemlock; Halen McLaughlin, Sanford Meridian; Madison Travis, Farwell; Gabi Lutchka, Grass Lake; Megan Zeitz, Dansville; Mallory Wheeler, Reading; Chloe Bisballe, Lake City; Colleen Hegewald, Traverse City St. Francis; Sophie Gustavson, Saugatuck, Bailey Stimac, St. Charles; Isabelle Beach, Saginaw Valley Lutheran; Josie Johnson, Reese; Saylar Cuthrell, Cass City; Jessica Robbins, Maple City Glen Lake; Ryleigh Zinn, Genessee; Jordyn Lawrence, Durand; Alexis Miller, New Lothrop; LaBria Austin, Buchanan; Delaney Seaman, Ithaca .

Coaches

Bill Tisron, Lake City; Mike Sykes, Dansville; Ray Joseph, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Travis Rosema, Hart; Jason Bradford, Maple City Glen Lake; Tanner Smith, Sanford Meridian; Michael Groulx, Farwell

Voting panel: Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer; Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal; David Goricki, The Detroit News; Marc Vieau, The Cadillac News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Doug Donnelly, Adrian Daily Telegram

BOWLING

Bellaire Lanes & Games

Men’s High Series

Tom Baeckeroot — 659 (235-216-208)

Gordon Hulburt — 654 (236-221)

Jake Kauffman — 653 (229-212-212)

John Fahner — 644 (248-203)

Ray Cleis — 642 (235-216)

Brian Zapalski — 632 (218-210-204)

Jake Kauffman — 615 (235)

Jason Warren — 613 (234)

Shaw Strieter — 610 (234-221)

Dave Lobert — 608 (255)

Andrew Hulburt — 608 (226-209)

Rob Bailey — 608 (225)

Bob Bush — 600 (236-212)

Men’s High Game

Steve White — 244

Steve White — 235

Rod Leathers — 234

Kevin Kuhn — 231

Tom Davidson — 225

Andrew Hulburt — 225

Jim Allen — 216

Jarred Moody — 215

Josh Watrous — 212

Gordon Hulburt — 212

Tod Cook — 212

Bryan Robinson — 211

Stan Groner — 209

Dell Johnston — 208

Jake Kauffman — 207

Dylan Holm — 205

Ray Cleis — 204

Gordon Hulburt — 204

Jarred Moody — 202

Derrick Marsh — 202

Erik Bates — 202

Rod Leathers — 201

Tod Cook — 200

Jake Kauffman — 200

Nick Brown — 200

Dell Johnston — 200

Women’s High Series

Tiffany Massey — 627 (232-203-192)

Debbie Patton — 576 (212-189-175)

Tammi Friday — 554 (207-191)

Eleonore Franczak — 544 (206-184)

Amy Allen — 532 (190)

Terri Cleis — 527 (187-186)

Sarah Leathers — 526 (191-176)

Sharlyn Chapman — 522 (187-186)

Donna Benson — 522 (183-180)

Tiffany Massey — 518 (187)

Debbie Patton — 513 (180-177)

Jane Zych — 507 (201)

Karen Thomas — 502 (203)

Women’s High Game

Susan Ingram — 186

Dawn Keyes — 184

Iris Bock — 184

Rhiannon Pomerville — 183

Sarah Leathers — 180

