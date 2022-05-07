The Associated PressBy Michelle Jacokes
Small farms utilize many different avenues to diversify sales and attract customers. For many small to midsize farms, they have to adapt to survive due to tight operating margins. Product diversification in direct-to-consumer sales can greatly improve bottom line operating costs for small farms and create additional ways for customers to connect to local agriculture.
Produce farms can have many types of customers: Enthusiastic produce shoppers (some of which are home gardeners), some home gardeners that have yet to connect with a local farm to buy produce, or even better, plants for their garden. Market diversification into a plant sale can fuse some of these missed-connections.
Consumers who are able to connect directly with local agriculture entities can develop face-to-face relationships and in turn contribute directly to local farm viability. It can increase consumer transparency in connection to food and the complexity of the agri-food chain when connecting directly with local farms. Market diversification, like an annual plant sale, can help with long term small farm business sustainability through optimizing enterprise diversity and providing customers with a quality product.
In the last two years, the global pandemic has set off a global gardening boom. Consumers are turning to gardening to manage their personal wellbeing and create food security for themselves and their neighbors. With major supply chain disruption, we have seen unreliable shifts in the global food chain, leading to skyrocketing food costs and lack of guaranteed access to certain foods. Socially, in support of consumer success, local farmers like us have the ability to provide security to home gardeners and consumers through plant sales.
We can also provide background on realities of our global food chain and how supporting local farms and food can in turn, create a more resilient food system.
Buying plants from a local farm not only boost the growing success of the purchased plant, but also support the local economy and reduce the environmental impact of transplant purchases for home gardens. A vast majority of edible (vegetable, fruit or herbs) or non-edible(cut flowers, etc.) transplants purchased by customers are from big box stores, and these usually are not local or organic. These plants travel many miles to reach the store, and often are treated with growth inhibitors to increase their shelf life that can later affect plant vigor.
Local farms can provide plants that are appropriate for the region, hardy, tolerant, easy-to-grow and, above all, produce a solid end product. Having access to local organically grown edible and non-edible transplants on a local level can impact food security, environmental health and the long term viability of a home garden.
Local plant sales can provide increased options for home gardeners, and tips and tricks on how to have a successful garden directly from experienced farmers. Organizations like the Young Farmers Coalition have identified and support that one avenue for small farm market success is to “fund scale-appropriate infrastructure for small, midsize, and non-commodity farms to access markets’ and that “there is a need for diversified, expanded, and secure market access through development of marketing and infrastructure for small and midsize farms.”
So, if you are thinking about how to source plants for your garden, or just getting started, think local, buy local, and get to know your local farmers. One way is to visit LHF first annual plant sale this May. Your garden may just be the best it’s been yet and your conscious consumerism is having a greater positive economic and environmental impact in your community than you may have imagined. Happy planting!
Lakeview Hill Farm is hosting their first annual organic plant sale this May. Pre-orders are available on their website or customers can come to the farm for in person shopping May 20-22 and May 27-29. Hours are Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free farm tours will be available everyday of the sale at noon. Experienced farm staff available for any questions, tips and tricks.
Visit lakeviewhillfarm.com for more information or to place a pre-order for pickup.
