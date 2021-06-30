Tommy Newman said he should have gotten an Oscar for the stunt he pulled when he was a child.
His sister, Michelle would often invite her friends to the house for classic horror movie marathons. Tommy would always try to catch a scene or two, but his mother insisted he was still too young. Not to mention Michelle didn’t want her nosey little brother around.
One night while Michelle hosted a showing of Nightmare on Elm Street, Newman hatched a plan.
“My mom got home from work, and I said, Michelle was watching Freddy Krueger and now I’m scared to sleep in the bedroom. And so, my sister got in trouble,” Newman said chuckling. “The next time the two of us were alone, she asked why I did that. I said ‘well, next time, you better let me watch a horror movie with you.’”
The first slasher flick Newman watched with his sister jumpstarted a lifelong fascination with horror - 1978’s “Halloween.”
Fast forward to 2021, Newman is still captivated by the pale, knife wielding menace from the “Halloween” franchise.
In fact, if you spot Michael Myers out and about in Traverse City, it’s most likely Newman filming his latest sketch.
Dressed head-to-toe in his Myers cosplay, Newman goes out on the town and documents the day-to-day life of a Traverse City native – resulting in a collection of comical photos and videos.
“If you put yourself in the mindset of Michael Myers, everybody knows what he does in October, but what does he do during the other 11 months of the year? What does he do the past the time?” Newman said.
According to Newman’s videos, the fictional killer would kayak the Boardman River in the summer, shovel snow in the winter, enjoy local beer, bubble baths and much more.
Newman said his TikTok and Instagram accounts amassed a following especially over the COVID-19 pandemic year.
“(This year) people have been so down in the dumps, depressed, and feeling alone and alienated,” Newman said. “So, if I can find a way to make somebody laugh, it was a good day.”
Traverse City residents may remember the Myers costume outside Horizon Books last October. With a sign that read “Save Halloween! Let Kids Trick or Treat” and a big bucket of candy - Newman recalls lots of laughs and smiles underneath masks.
“I passed out four buckets worth of candy to people walking by. People were honking their horns and just thinking it was hilarious,” Newman said.
His most popular videos have been reposted on other comedy channels and horror accounts. A clip of Michael Myers relaxing in the bath garnered 78 thousand views on TikTok and went viral on Facebook. Some viewers have reached out and requested video ideas many more leave positive comments under each post.
Newman’s character has evolved far beyond its roots – when he used the costume to prank his friend’s fiancé. After amassing a few thousand fans on social media, Newman hopes Michael Myers will come to be loved (or feared) throughout the 231.
“I’m no celebrity, but I want people to say, ‘we have our own Michael Myers in Traverse City,’ something that everyone can comically claim as their own,” Newman said.
The twelfth installment of the Halloween franchise releases this October. Newman says expect Michael Myers to be there – on and off the screen.
Follow Michael Myers of Traverse City on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.