NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 51 35 11 5 75 212 151
Tampa Bay 50 33 11 6 72 174 142
Toronto 50 32 14 4 68 179 141
Boston 50 29 17 4 62 145 139
Detroit 52 23 23 6 52 149 181
Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 134 159
Buffalo 52 16 28 8 40 138 186
Montreal 52 12 33 7 31 121 197
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 50 35 11 4 74 176 121
Pittsburgh 52 31 13 8 70 173 140
N.Y. Rangers 50 32 13 5 69 151 127
Washington 52 28 15 9 65 171 145
Columbus 50 26 23 1 53 167 183
N.Y. Islanders 46 19 20 7 45 116 128
Philadelphia 51 15 26 10 40 129 180
New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 51 37 10 4 78 204 145
St. Louis 50 30 14 6 66 179 138
Minnesota 48 31 14 3 65 186 147
Nashville 51 29 18 4 62 159 147
Dallas 50 28 20 2 58 146 147
Winnipeg 51 22 20 9 53 147 153
Chicago 52 18 26 8 44 126 176
Arizona 50 13 33 4 30 114 186
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 49 30 13 6 66 169 114
Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 169 150
Los Angeles 50 26 17 7 59 147 141
Edmonton 51 28 20 3 59 171 166
Anaheim 53 25 19 9 59 160 161
Vancouver 52 24 22 6 54 140 148
San Jose 50 22 22 6 50 134 158
Seattle 53 16 33 4 36 137 190
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Ottawa 4, Minnesota 3
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1
Columbus 4, Toronto 3, OT
Nashville 6, Florida 4
N.Y. Islanders 5, Seattle 2
Anaheim 4, San Jose 3, SO
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal 4, Buffalo 0
Colorado 5, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 5, Edmonton 3
Dallas 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Colorado 5, Detroit 2
Colorado 2 1 2 — 5
Detroit 0 1 1 — 2
First Period—1, Colorado, Landeskog 24 (Makar, Helm), 1:12. 2, Colorado, Jost 6 (O’Connor, Newhook), 11:47. Penalties—Fabbri, DET (Hooking), 5:30; Zadina, DET (Tripping), 14:28; Jost, COL (Interference), 14:28; MacDermid, COL (Hooking), 18:20.
Second Period—3, Detroit, Zadina 7 (Seider, Larkin), 11:35. 4, Colorado, Kadri 22 (Toews, Rantanen), 18:19. Penalties—Rantanen, COL (Delay of Game), 7:36; Erne, DET (Cross Checking), 15:13; Rasmussen, DET (Tripping), 19:59.
Third Period—5, Colorado, Nichushkin 14 (Burakovsky, Newhook), 2:11. 6, Detroit, Fabbri 14 (Larkin, Seider), 9:38 (pp). 7, Colorado, Landeskog 25 (Rantanen), 19:21 (en). Penalties—Nichushkin, COL (Interference), 9:14.
Shots on Goal—Colorado 11-10-10—31. Detroit 7-13-14—34.
Power-play opportunities—Colorado 0 of 3; Detroit 1 of 3.
Goalies—Colorado, Francouz 8-2-0 (34 shots-32 saves). Detroit, Greiss 8-8-1 (30-26).
A—18,562 (20,000). T—2:30.
Referees—Peter MacDougall, Corey Syvret. Linesmen—Vaughan Rody, Travis Toomey.
