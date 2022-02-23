NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Florida 51 35 11 5 75 212 151

Tampa Bay 50 33 11 6 72 174 142

Toronto 50 32 14 4 68 179 141

Boston 50 29 17 4 62 145 139

Detroit 52 23 23 6 52 149 181

Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 134 159

Buffalo 52 16 28 8 40 138 186

Montreal 52 12 33 7 31 121 197

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 50 35 11 4 74 176 121

Pittsburgh 52 31 13 8 70 173 140

N.Y. Rangers 50 32 13 5 69 151 127

Washington 52 28 15 9 65 171 145

Columbus 50 26 23 1 53 167 183

N.Y. Islanders 46 19 20 7 45 116 128

Philadelphia 51 15 26 10 40 129 180

New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 51 37 10 4 78 204 145

St. Louis 50 30 14 6 66 179 138

Minnesota 48 31 14 3 65 186 147

Nashville 51 29 18 4 62 159 147

Dallas 50 28 20 2 58 146 147

Winnipeg 51 22 20 9 53 147 153

Chicago 52 18 26 8 44 126 176

Arizona 50 13 33 4 30 114 186

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Calgary 49 30 13 6 66 169 114

Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 169 150

Los Angeles 50 26 17 7 59 147 141

Edmonton 51 28 20 3 59 171 166

Anaheim 53 25 19 9 59 160 161

Vancouver 52 24 22 6 54 140 148

San Jose 50 22 22 6 50 134 158

Seattle 53 16 33 4 36 137 190

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa 4, Minnesota 3

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1

Columbus 4, Toronto 3, OT

Nashville 6, Florida 4

N.Y. Islanders 5, Seattle 2

Anaheim 4, San Jose 3, SO

Wednesday’s Games

Montreal 4, Buffalo 0

Colorado 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 5, Edmonton 3

Dallas 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Colorado 5, Detroit 2

Colorado 2 1 2 — 5

Detroit 0 1 1 — 2

First Period—1, Colorado, Landeskog 24 (Makar, Helm), 1:12. 2, Colorado, Jost 6 (O’Connor, Newhook), 11:47. Penalties—Fabbri, DET (Hooking), 5:30; Zadina, DET (Tripping), 14:28; Jost, COL (Interference), 14:28; MacDermid, COL (Hooking), 18:20.

Second Period—3, Detroit, Zadina 7 (Seider, Larkin), 11:35. 4, Colorado, Kadri 22 (Toews, Rantanen), 18:19. Penalties—Rantanen, COL (Delay of Game), 7:36; Erne, DET (Cross Checking), 15:13; Rasmussen, DET (Tripping), 19:59.

Third Period—5, Colorado, Nichushkin 14 (Burakovsky, Newhook), 2:11. 6, Detroit, Fabbri 14 (Larkin, Seider), 9:38 (pp). 7, Colorado, Landeskog 25 (Rantanen), 19:21 (en). Penalties—Nichushkin, COL (Interference), 9:14.

Shots on Goal—Colorado 11-10-10—31. Detroit 7-13-14—34.

Power-play opportunities—Colorado 0 of 3; Detroit 1 of 3.

Goalies—Colorado, Francouz 8-2-0 (34 shots-32 saves). Detroit, Greiss 8-8-1 (30-26).

A—18,562 (20,000). T—2:30.

Referees—Peter MacDougall, Corey Syvret. Linesmen—Vaughan Rody, Travis Toomey.

