PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

MHSAA Power Ratings 1/30/23

Division 1

1. Rockford

2. Detroit Renaissance

3. Farmington Hills Mercy

4. Grand Blanc

5. East Kentwood

6. Byron Center

7. Brighton

8. Grosse Pointe North

9. East Grand Rapids

10. Hudsonville

11. North Farmington

12. West Bloomfield

13. Muskegon

14. Utica Ford

15. Flint Carman-Ainsworth

16. Wayne Memorial

17. Jackson Northwest

18. Holland West Ottawa

19. Rochester

20. Temperance Bedford

Division 2

1. Escanaba

2. Grand Rapids West Catholic

3. Haslett

4. Lake Fenton

5. Chelsea

6. Frankenmuth

7. Wixom St Catherine

8. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard

9. Dearborn Divine Child

10. Redford Westfield Prep

11. North Branch

12. Houghton

13. Detroit Country Day

14. Detroit Edison

15. Grand Rapids Christian

16. Saginaw Swan Valley

17. Goodrich

18. Vicksburg

19. Edwardsburg

20. Freeland

Division 3

1. Buchanan

2. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep

3. Traverse City St Francis

4. Calumet

5. Hancock

6. Dansville

7. Evart

8. Harbor Springs

9. Lake City

10. Hemlock

11. Blissfield

12. Ovid-Elsie

13. Elk Rapids

14. McBain

15. Hart

16. Ithaca

17. Watervliet

18. Kalamazoo Christian

19. Sanford Meridian

20. Plymouth Christian Academy

Division 4

1. Kingston

2. Mackinaw City

3. Maple City Glen Lake

4. Indian River Inland Lakes

5. Morenci

6. Cedarville

7. Baraga

8. Pittsford

9. Norway

10. Gaylord St Mary

11. Portland St Patrick

12. Fowler

13. Adrian Lenawee Christian

14. Posen

15. Martin

16. Onaway

17. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary

18. Hillman

19. Johannesburg-Lewiston

20. Genesee Christian

deals

tuesday’s transactions

SOCCER

USL Championship

OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Signed M Irakoze Donasiyano.

USL League One

UNION OMAHA — Signed Ds Junior Palacios and Stefan Mueller, pending league and federation approval.

MLS Next Pro

COLORADO RAPIDS 2 — Signed M Robinson Aguirre.

