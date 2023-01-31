PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

MHSAA Power Ratings 1/30/23

Division 1

1. North Farmington

2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

3. Grand Rapids Northview

4. Detroit Cass Tech

5. Muskegon

6. Grand Blanc

7. Oak Park

8. Kalamazoo Central

9. Orchard Lake St Mary’s

10. Detroit U-D Jesuit

11. Ann Arbor Huron

12. Port Huron Northern

13. Warren De La Salle Collegiate

14. Troy

15. Rockford

16. Clarkston

17. Grosse Pointe South

18. Lansing Waverly

19. Grand Haven

20. Saline

Division 2

1. Benton Harbor

2. Boyne City

3. Kingsford

4. Olivet

5. Standish-Sterling

6. Big Rapids

7. Ferndale

8. Grand Rapids Christian

9. Onsted

10. Cadillac

11. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

12. Ludington

13. Flint Powers Catholic

14. Warren Michigan Collegiate

15. Croswell-Lexington

16. Ionia

17. Corunna

18. Grand Rapids South Christian

19. Hart

20. Bridgeport

Division 3

1. Detroit Loyola

2. Saginaw Nouvel

3. Iron Mountain

4. Flint Beecher

5. Michigan Center

6. Laingsburg

7. Watervliet

8. Ovid-Elsie

9. Elk Rapids

10. Cass City

11. Napoleon

12. Jonesville

13. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

14. St Ignace

15. Reading

16. Grandville Calvin Christian

17. Brown City

18. Detroit Edison

19. Riverview Gabriel Richard

20. Tawas

Division 4

1. Painesdale Jeffers

2. Genesee Christian

3. Powers North Central

4. Taylor Trillium Academy

5. Gaylord St Mary

6. Lake Leelanau St Mary

7. Kingston

8. Traverse City Christian

9. Ironwood

10. Rudyard

11. Pittsford

12. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

13. Bellevue

14. Hillman

15. Ellsworth

16. Lake Linden-Hubbell

17. Munising

18. Onaway

19. Baldwin

20. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D Sergii Kryvstov to a one-year contract.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M Dagur Dan Thorhallsson to a two-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed M Carlos Gruezo to a designated player contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Announced the retirement of F Tosaint Ricketts and named him liaison of club and player engagement.

