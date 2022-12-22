TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay, noted for its sparkling clear, deep, high-quality waters, is one of the few remaining bays in such near-pristine conditions found in all the Great Lakes.
Its watershed has the immense task to drain approximately 976 square miles of land as it extends into major portions of four of its surrounding counties: Grand Traverse, Antrim, Kalkaska, and Leelanau.
Protecting its beauty and its fragility are of utmost concern to all who love the area. It is here where the Traverse City Meijer has joined others to shield the watershed.
Meijer expanded into Northern Michigan, with its 33rd location in Traverse City opening in 1977. Garfield Township planning commissioners, in early June of this year, unanimously approved plans for Meijer to complete a major revamp of its US-31 store.
Now, with the remodeling project underway, it is not only the inside of the building that will be renewed, but plans are underway to repave the entry drives and main parking lot — which has 706 parking spaces — and protecting the Kids Creek watershed in the process.
The Traverse City Meijer store is the company’s eighth store to use green infrastructure technology to reduce environmental harm from its footprints.
The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay has partnered with Meijer in Traverse City to reduce potential damage and address environmental threats. The stormwater from the Meijer parking lot drains directly into Kids Creek and a surrounding wetland. Stormwater runoff, stream bank erosion and nutrient deposits from fertilized lawns have landed Kids Creek on Michigan’s Impaired Waters list.
More than $9 million in grant funds have been acquired to implement key portions of the Meijer project, including funding from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE, formally DEQ).
“The timing was great because we were getting ready to repave the parking lot as part of the store’s remodeling project,” said Erik Petrovskis, Director of Environmental Compliance and Sustainability for Meijer. “We want our customers to know how committed we are to the health of the Great Lakes, its economic development, vitality, biodiversity and recreational activities in the community.”
Meijer has worked in close partnership with the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay. Their pavement repaving project has three parts; the regrading of the parking lot, the repaving of the parking lot, and the installation of underground water infiltration system.
That system is in the form of five underground infiltration structures and six bio-retention cells.
“These structures were designed to temporarily store stormwater and let it seep into the ground after a heavy rainfall, keeping it from flowing directly into Kids Creek,” said Traverse City Meijer Store Director Ken Babcock.
Through the years Kids Creek has also been known as Mill, Hospital, and Asylum Creeks. It is a tributary to the Boardman River.
Its headwaters originate southwest of Traverse City in Grand Traverse County’s Garfield Township. The creek is comprised of many smaller tributaries that converge all along its length.
Kids Creek’s watershed drains approximately 4,500 acres, 640 of which lie within the city limits of Traverse City, according to a U.S. Soil Conservation Service report. Flowing to the north for most of its course, the creek turns sharply to the east before joining the Boardman Rive — a State Designated River — near Hannah Park in downtown Traverse City. It is accessible to migratory Great Lakes fish, affecting not just the health of the creek, but of the entire Great Lakes.
Within the Boardman River watershed, a four-mile portion of Kids Creek is on the State’s 303(d) Impaired Waters List, non-point source pollution (NPS). Non-point source pollution is caused when rain, snowmelt, or wind carry pollutants off the land and into our lakes, streams or wetlands.
Michigan’s NPS Program helps local stakeholders, such as Meijer and others by supporting efforts to develop and implement watershed management plans. These management plans are aimed at protecting high quality waters from NPS threats, and helps to restore waters impaired by NPS pollution and/or causes. Considerable efforts both on a state and local level have been underway in addressing this crucial matter.
“We teamed up with the Watershed Center to win the state grant for the project,” Petrovskis continued. “Our waterways are vital to our everyday lives,” he emphasized. “We were approached by the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay to team up on a project at our store in Traverse City, which we believe is the right thing to do. It is important for our customers to know how committed we are to Great Lakes stewardship. Their vitality, biodiversity and recreational use in the community is vital,” he added.
Sarah U’Ren, Program Director for the The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay. U’Ren applied for a grant with Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). They bequeathed to the tune of $615,000 — for work on the green infrastructure.
“We just completed a big project at Meijer installing green infrastructure in order to reduce stormwater run-off,” U’Ren said. “Meijer more than matched that amount.”
The Watershed Center has worked on projects protecting Kids Creek’s since 2003. In 2013, it worked with EGLE, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and many others to draft and begin implementation of an Action Plan for Kids Creek to address water quality issues and highlight priority tasks aimed at helping improve water quality.
This began the organization’s large-scale Kids Creek Restoration Project with the goal of reducing the impact of stormwater and sedimentation on Kids Creek and its tributaries so it can hopefully one day be removed from the current NPS designation.
“Meijer has been a really great partner to work with on this project. They are 100% supportive,” U’Ren said. ”When I heard they were redoing their parking lot, I reached out to them and asked if they would consider doing it as green infrastructure.”
The grant to cover the subsurface work came through EGLE. The green infrastructure system was designed by Drummond Carpenter and installed by local contractors Team Elmer’s and Inhabitect, LLC.
“The project exemplifies one of our pillars of sustainability and our commitment to the Great Lakes,” said Petrovskis. “We’re also partnering with the Council of the Great Lakes Region (CGLR) to install thirteen gutter bins this month at the same store to capture trash in parking lot catch basins before it reaches the water system. Green infrastructure is one of the best tools we use to manage storm-water on our sites. Soil, vegetation, and other elements are used to filter, treat, move and manage storm water. This method can reduce the risk of erosion and flooding to the surrounding areas.”
Completed work includes the installation of pervious pavement to absorb water runoff. This pervious pavement technology allows for more efficient land use. It eliminates the need for retention ponds, swales, and other storm-water management devices.
By capturing stormwater and allowing it to seep into the ground, this approach is instrumental in recharging groundwater, reducing stormwater runoff, and meeting U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stormwater regulations.
Meijer is also implementing bio-retention/rain garådens, underground infiltration trenches, downspout planter boxes, green roofs, storm tree boxes, road crossing replacements, and stormwater wetlands.
These practices have increased stormwater storage volume in the watershed by more than 100,000 cubic feet, and reduced hundreds of millions of gallons of stormwater runoff into the creek.
In addition, there have been stream restoration and floodplain re-connection activities completed along 2,475 feet of Kids Creek tributaries. All of these installed practices combined account for annual pollutant reductions of 274 tons of sediment, 383 pounds of phosphorous, and 1,359 pounds of nitrogen.
“For new stores, we evaluate the site for green infrastructure potential and implement it when we can. We’ve also been working to retrofit older sites with green infrastructure when we replace parking lots,” Petrovskis added. “We’ve also been working to retrofit older sites with green infrastructure when we replace parking lots.”
“This work is part of a concerted effort we’re making to protect the Great Lakes and rid them of litter, specifically plastics,” Petrovskis said. “In September, Meijer was the first retailer to unveil innovative beach and water cleaning drones in the Great Lakes in partnership with the CGLR,”
During the same period of time Meijer sponsored two Adopt-a-Beach cleanup events at the Traverse City State Park.
