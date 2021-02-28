Business operations across the region, state, and country were all disrupted to a degree in 2020. While somewhat uneven state to state and industry to industry, the bottom line is that COVID-19 response policies negatively impacted businesses everywhere. Lives were undoubtedly saved as a result but at a genuine cost to many area businesses and the economy.
As our region’s post-COVID recovery takes shape, we need to both look at where we’ve been and where we are going.
We can be grateful for the much-needed funding assistance that has been provided to Northwest Michigan’s businesses, employees and households. This funding, deployed at all levels, has supported households in need, kept businesses afloat, and provided much-needed stimulus for the economy. Much has been written about household-level supports such as stimulus checks and unemployment insurance.
However, far less attention has been paid to employer stimulus programs, specifically those targeted at Northwest Michigan.
In 2020, an estimated 5,315 businesses and non-profits in Northwest Michigan received CARES Act Loan funding via the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL). These funds totaled approximately $515.2 million, equating to about $4,200 per employee.
In fact, Northwest Michigan received 14 percent more than both the state and the country in CARES loan dollars per employee.
Manufacturing, an industry that accounts for 13 percent of employment in the region, received the largest share of the total CARES Act funding deployed in the region — $90M. Firms in the Health Care industry, accounting for the largest employment concentration (17 percent), received $70M. Companies in the Accommodation/Food and Construction industries each received loans totaling $60M. It’s all to say that PPP and EIDL provided a very significant boost when this region needed it most, and our business community leveraged it exceedingly well.
On the state and local side, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and a collaborative of regional economic development organizations, including Networks Northwest, has also been able to deploy more than $7.2 million in grants to businesses throughout the 10-county region. This includes the Michigan Small Business Relief, Restart, and Survival Grant Programs. Yet, demand for this grant funding far outpaced available funds. For each round, less than 25 percent of businesses that applied were awarded funds.
The support provided thus far has undoubtedly been a lifeline to many area employers. However, none of the policies or programs were intended or could replace the economic impact of just being “open for business.” As the pandemic is hopefully beginning to wane, there is a growing and understandable sense of restlessness in our community and across the state.
This region is full of entrepreneurs, businesses, and workers who want to work, contribute and support their household. It is what we are hard-wired to do. If your ancestors came to Michigan, they weren’t searching for a place to lie in the sun but rather a place to make a living!
Yet, I’m not going to sugar coat it: Both COVID-19 and the policies to mitigate its spread remain a significant threat to our economic health. Sadly, many area businesses will never reopen, unemployment will remain higher than what we have grown accustomed to in recent years, and some have left the labor force altogether due to the policy, social, and economic effects of COVID-19.
There is a lot of work to be done. However, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are trending downward.
And vaccinations continue upward, with 4 million more doses available statewide by April (2.3 million to date).
There is light at the end of the tunnel, and now is the time we must begin to think about how we can best transition households, schools, nonprofits, and businesses back to work- livelihoods are depending on it.