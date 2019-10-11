TRAVERSE CITY — A masseuse accused for the third time of sexually assaulting clients has had his licensing suspended.
Jeffry Warren Knapp, 55, formerly a massage therapist with Loving Hand Massage and Spa, appeared in 86th District Court on Friday for a preliminary examination on felony charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct — by force or coercion — and perjury. A Sept. 20 arraignment set his bond at $100,000, 10 percent, which keeps Knapp lodged in Grand Traverse County’s jail.
His attorney, Jacob Graff, did not return calls for comment.
Prosecutor Kyle Attwood said Friday’s hearing yielded testimony from Knapp’s accuser in which the woman detailed a request that Knapp not work on her legs or feet because she wasn’t comfortable with it. He did anyway, she told the court, and then slipped his hand beneath her underwear.
It’s the latest accusation against Knapp — he was charged last year with third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct after accusations by two other clients. A jury found him not guilty in January.
“The allegations from this victim were almost identical to allegations in the prior trial,” Attwood said. “The method he used to prey upon victims was almost exactly the same.”
The perjury charge comes from that 2018 trial as well — Knapp told the court he left his previous masseuse job because business was too slow, Attwood said. His prior employer testified in court Friday that the claim was untrue.
“He was actually terminated for inappropriate behavior with one of his clients out there,” Attwood said.
Court records show Knapp faced another sexual assault accusation in 2005, which was settled outside of court.
Knapp has no significant criminal record to speak of, Attwood said.
The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs on Friday chose to rescind Knapp’s licensing because of the string of accusations, according to a department release. A complaint against him alleges four violations of public health code: sexual misconduct, negligence, failure to conform to professional practice standards and lack of good moral character.
“I think that is encouraging to see — that they take it seriously,” Attwood said.
LARA officials declined to comment on the case. Loving Hand Massage and Spa employees did not return calls for comment.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
