LANSING – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer began to wrap up her 25-minute opening statement at Thursday’s press conference with two words.
“Mask up.”
The statement landed about the same time the governor extended a version of her stay at home order — redubbed “Safer at Home“ — until May 28.
The same day the state of Michigan announced 592 cases of COVID-19 and 93 deaths, with no new cases reported in the lower northern Michigan region for the first day in more than a month.
The new order’s expiration date is within days of similar commands issued by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
For those who work in manufacturing, which comprises roughly 19 percent of Michigan’s economy, Safer at Home allows that sector to return to work as early as Monday. The Big 3 — Ford, General Motors and Chrysler — will begin phasing in work on May 18 with 25 percent capacity.
“We feel comfortable that with these safety protocols, we can safely re-engage,” Whitmer said. “I think for the purpose of perspective, it’s important to know that manufacturing is about 19 percent of our economy, and we’ve already got four to five percent that has already been essential.”
Whitmer said language of the order transitioned to acknowledge that while some people are reentering the workplace, “we are all still safer at home.”
On top of the order, Whitmer on Thursday laid out a six-step plan, MI Safe Start, to re-engaging the economy, emphasizing we’ve already made our way into stage three.
The phases are:
- Uncontrolled Growth: The increasing number of new cases every day, overwhelming our health systems.
- Persistent Spread: Continued high case levels of concern about health system capacity.
- Flattening: The epidemic is no longer increasing and the health-system’s capacity is sufficient for current needs.
- Improving: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are clearly declining.
- Containing: Continued case and death rate improvements, with outbreaks quickly contained.
- Post-Pandemic: Community spread not expected to return.
Phase six can only be reached when a vaccine or therapeutic is available.
“That’s going to be a while,” Whitmer said. “We just have to be very clear about that.”
For those in manufacturing, returning to work will include daily screenings and education to workers regarding symptoms of the disease, incorporating masks and face shields into the daily work day.
Businesses will not be able to punish workers who have to stay home because they are sick or because someone in their household is sick or has COVID-19 symptoms. Further, facilities are required to send home workers who may have been infected if a potential exposure is identified.
“We need to ensure that employees who are sick, or has someone at home who’s sick, that they get to stay home,” Whitmer said. “That’s what business wants as well. They don’t want to get their workplaces infected either.”
The number of new cases announced Thursday was one of the lowest. The number of deaths, 93, included 38 reconciled from prior death certificate data. According to the COVID Tracking Project, Michigan reported 13,831 test results Thursday, another daily record high.
In the region, one new death was added in Alpena County.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive, said the goal is to consistently conduct at least 15,000 tests per day. Khaldun said FEMA will send enough swabs and transport media to reach that goal during May.
“Letting our guard down now squanders all the hard work that we’ve put into this date,” Whitmer said.
When Whitmer was asked why the economy was not re-engaged at a regional level, she said regions may be addressed the next phases of MI Safe Start.
“There certainly could be regional differences and that’s why we wanted to share the thought process,” Whitmer said. “It is not written in stone, but this is the ideal cadence and ideal next steps.”
