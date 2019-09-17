MANCELONA — A Mancelona man was sentenced Monday to 12 months in the Antrim County jail for breaking into a woman’s house and hacking up the walls with an ax.
James Junior Jones, 31, was arrested by Antrim County Sheriff’s Department deputies July 18. Sheriff Dan Bean had said the woman wasn’t home at the time of the break-in.
“I did ask for county time,” said Jones’ attorney, Kelli Claxton, “I think in light of the circumstances the sentence was appropriate.”
Claxton said Jones may receive community corrections — release to a halfway house or substance abuse treatment –- at a later date.
Typically for felonies, Claxton said, community corrections can be made available after an incarcerated person has served at least half their time.
Jones had been charged with felony first-degree breaking and entering and aggravated stalking, which carry maximum punishments of 20 and 5 years in jail, respectively.
He’d been out on bond on other pending charges in 86th District Court at the time of the incident.
A condition of his bond was that he not return to the woman’s home.
Prosecutor Jim Rossiter did not return calls for comment.
